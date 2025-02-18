What is Johnny Somali doing now? Streamer's current whereabouts explored following his controversy in South Korea

Ramsey Khalid Ismael, better known online as "Johnny Somali," is often considered a controversial personality. The former Kick streamer has been trending since he uploaded a video yesterday (February 17, 2025). In it, the streamer made some inflammatory remarks against Paul "Ice Poseidon" and several other Kick streamers currently in Japan.

Today (February 18, 2025), verified X user Legal Mindset (@TheLegalMindset) posted a clip of fellow creator Hank Yoo (Heon Jong) showing him making a reel with the Chinese People's Liberation Army flag in the background. Legal Mindset noted that the background matched that of Somali's video yesterday.

This has led to the belief that Johnny Somali is currently in Seoul, South Korea (possibly living with Hank Yoo). While he is no longer streaming actively (having been banned on both Kick and YouTube), he hasn't disappeared completely (as is evident from his recent video).

For those wondering, here's a side-by-side comparison of the two videos:

Johnny Somali is believed to be in South Korea (Image via X/@TheLegalMindset)

What did Johnny Somali do in South Korea?

Johnny Somali gained notoriety for his infamous antics during his time in Japan between 2022 and 2023. In 2024, he visited South Korea, where he encountered further trouble, even drawing the attention of authorities for his actions.

For instance, in November 2024, during an IRL stream, Johnny Somali kissed the Statue of Peace, which was created to honor those who suffered from sexual slavery during wartime. This sparked a major controversy, ultimately leading to him being confronted by the authorities.

Following this controversy, he was required to issue a public apology in front of South Korean locals:

"To all the people in South Korea, I just wanna apologize for what I've done. I didn't wanna hurt you guy's pride this much. You guys are good people. And for the most part, other than Mr. Navy Seal here, I've had a great experience. It was not my intention to hurt you guys. I hope you guys can accept my apology. I'm a young person and I wanna grow as a man."

In September 2024, he sparked another controversy by playing a Kim Jong Un TTS (text-to-speech) in public. Given South Korea's tense relationship with North Korea, the streamer was criticized for his actions.

Yesterday, he shared a brief video where he appeared to stage an incident involving Ice Poseidon and his group, seemingly attempting to get them in trouble with the authorities:

"I am part of the criminal nuisance livestreamer gang called CX. I am a high-ranking member of the black sheep family. We are run by our top leader Ice Poseidon. He's the leader of CX and Mizkif, the leader of OTK. We are part of a livestreaming international criminal mafia of nuisance streamers."

Currently, Johnny Somali is only able to stream on Rumble, as he has been banned from Kick, YouTube, and Twitch. However, he hasn’t gone live in the last two months.

