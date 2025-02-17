Johnny Somali says he is part of "livestreaming international criminal mafia," vows to "destroy Japan"

A clip of controversial streamer Johnny Somali (real name Ramsey Khalid Ismael) has gone viral on X. The clip was shared by verified X user Legal Mindset (@TheLegalMindset). In the clip, the streamer appears to refer to the collection of Kick streamers currently touring Japan. Among them include the likes of Paul "Ice Poseidon," Sam Pepper, and ABZ.

In the clip, Somali addresses himself as part of a "criminal nuisance live streamer gang" associated with Ice Poseidon. He further labels some of the Kick streamers in Japan as "international mafia." While he didn't spell it out, the streamer appeared to attempt the Kick streamers getting into trouble with the authorities. He said:

"I am part of the criminal nuisance livestreamer gang called CX. I am a high-ranking member of the black sheep family. We are run by our top leader Ice Poseidon. He's the leader of CX and Mizkif, the leader of OTK. We are part of a livestreaming international criminal mafia of nuisance streamers."

Johnny Somali is allegedly debarred from entering Japan after his controversial time there back in 2022 and 2023. Speaking about the current Kick streamers there, Johnny Somali said:

"If it wasn't for Ice Poseidon, I would've never come to Japan and if you try to arrest Ice Poseidon, if you try to stop Paul Denino or any of our group...I'll promise you, I'll be back in Japan."

Ice Poseidon reacts to Johnny Somali's alleged "criminal" poster

Kick streamer Ice Poseidon has had a rather eventful time in Japan, already encountering the police. In his latest stream on February 17, 2025, he reacted to a post shared by Johnny Somali, which included an image of the Kick streamer currently in Japan. Paul said:

"He (Johnny Somali) ain't even on Kick. He's banned. So we gotta X that dude out. Then we have everyone else. Look at ABZ, they did him dirty. And why is it this picture (reacting to his image)?"

The picture was shared by a Japanese X account named Yamuzikorisha (@yamuzikorisha). In the post, they wrote:

"These names are all noted down. Continue broadcasting and find out what happens next."

Ice Poseidon and his streamer group have already encountered some trouble during their ongoing trip to Japan. During a stream on January 30, 2025, he and ABZ were confronted by the police after allegedly plucking an orange from a tree in a private location.

