What did Northernlion say about Blue Archive? Controversy explored

Ryan "Northernlion," a popular Twitch streamer, has gone viral on social media for his take on Blue Archive. On July 7, 2025, X user @NorthernIion_LP shared a 36-second video of the content creator sharing his thoughts on the game developed by Nexon. While claiming that the Steam reviews for Blue Archive had an "insanely evil aura," the 36-year-old explained why he won't play it.

"You know, I'm not going to hop on that other gacha game that just came out from Nexon on Steam. I did, I went to popular new releases on Steam, and said, 'Well, this is interesting. It's, like, the only new release from the past three days, maybe I'll take a look.' And then the reviews have an insanely evil aura surrounding them. Because, like, the screenshots make it look like a Super Nintendo-style auto battler, where your little chibi characters go like, 'Pew, pew! Pew, pew!' And then, all the reviews were horny. Every single one was horny. I think it has a dark energy emanating from the Store page, and I will not be interfacing with it." Northernlion said during his Twitch stream.

In a now-deleted X post, which garnered over 324k views, user @NorthernIion_LP said:

"Insanely correct opinion on blue archive"

Ryan's take on Blue Archive sparked reactions from hundreds of netizens on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform.

"Even as someone who plays Blue Archive but wouldn't partake in the community's shenanigans, Northernlion is right. The fandom itself is why people are too afraid to try out Blue Archive cause nobody can cull it with playing Schrodinger's douchebag of racism and pedophilia." X user @imnotasensei posted.

"Blue archive fans are proving northernlion’s point, they just don’t realize it" X user @SteelDragonLoli remarked.

"Blue Archive fans mad that Northernlion isn't trying to play their game, why do they try to gatekeep it then 😂😂😂" X user @CokeCzar wrote.

"Blue Archive fans you can't intentionally make the game seem repellant to normies and then get mad when Northernlion so much as playfully pokes fun at it after seeing a bunch of "uuooooh" steam reviews Instead you should be mad your game is really boring" X user @rinsass commented.

"We're on the same team!" - Northernlion responds after receiving backlash from the anime community

In a 40-second-long video posted on X, Northernlion expressed his desire to call for a "truce" with netizens who have anime profile pictures. While claiming that the anime community was "attacking the wrong guy," the Kingston, Canada native said:

"That's why I need to call a truce with the anime avatars, by the way. First off, listen, occasionally, my mouth gets in front of my head and I say some things that I could temper with a little bit more nuance. But, that's also, if I may say in my defense, I guess a part of the reason why people watch. But also, you're attacking the wrong guy. I literally married a weeb, man! I go upstairs, she's watching anime, she's playing gacha on her phone, we're getting packages in the mail, I'm opening it up, it's like plastic keychains of cartoon characters I've never seen before. We're on the same team!"

Northernlion is a Twitch veteran who has been active on the livestreaming platform since August 2010. As of this writing, he boasts 853,524 subscribers on his channel.

