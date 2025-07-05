When is the Blue Archive anniversary date?

The Blue Archive anniversary date is a special event that celebrates the day the title was launched. Gacha games often celebrate yearly anniversaries as an event and give away rewards. Blue Archive is no different. However, considering the title was released at different periods in various regions, many players might be wondering about the title's anniversary date.

There are multiple yearly celebration events for the game. But if one were to be chosen, it would be when Blue Archive was officially released worldwide on Android/iOS, i.e., November 8/9.

The global Blue Archive anniversary date is November 8, 2025

A still from Blue Archive (Image via Nexon Korea)

Blue Archive was originally released for mobile devices in Japan on February 4, 2024. After that, Nexon eventually published the game worldwide on November 8, 2021. Next up, a Chinese version of Blue Archive was released on August 3, 2023. Finally, the game launched on Steam on July 4, 2025, allowing PC players to enjoy the title. However, the Blue Archive account on X celebrates the anniversary on November 9.

The Blue Archive anniversary would celebrate the completion of a particular number of years since the title's release. However, its launch on different dates in different time zones resulted in multiple anniversary dates. As such, fans might get confused by multiple celebrations marking the game's completion of a particular number of years.

Blue Archive is a free-to-play live-service gacha game developed by Nexon. This title portrays you as a teacher mentoring the students of the fictional world of Kivoto. It is a tactical anime JRPG that features a turn-based combat system.

That's all about the Blue Archive anniversary date.

