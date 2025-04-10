What is Pokimane's net worth in 2025?

Twitch streamer Imane Anys, "Pokimane," is known for her IRL blogs and live gaming streams. She primarily plays gaming titles like League of Legends and Fortnite. The 29-year-old was born in Morocco, but her family moved to Canada. She created her streaming channel on Twitch in June 2013 and hosted her first ever live stream in 2016.

According to the Celebrity Net Worth website, Pokimane has a total net worth of $6 million. The streamer gained prominence because of her witty personality and gaming skills. She was one of the most popular streamers during the Fortnite era in 2017-18. During this time, she also collaborated with major content creators like Ninja and Myth, which further amplified her visibility.

Pokimane also started a brand named Myna Snacks in 2023, which partnered with Darcey Macken, formerly of Kellogg's and Noosa Yogurt, to launch Midnight Mini Cookies. However, due to high pricing, which was $28 for a four-pack, Poki faced a lot of backlash. The streamer addressed the situation, stating:

"When people are like 'oh my god $28 for cookies'. It's four bags, that's $7 per bag. I know, I know math is hard when you're an idiot. But, if you're a broke boy just say so."

This intensified the controversy, but she later apologised for her statement. She also said it was meant to be a joke but acknowledged that it might have come off as insensitive.

Pokimane's Streaming Career and Growth

Pokimane has built a name as one of the most influential female streamers on the internet. Over the years, she has explored various content categories, including gaming, IRL vlogs, Just Chatting, ASMR, and collaborations with major content creators. The streamer has multiple channels on YouTube, with her main channel having over 6.6 million subscribers.

On Twitch, Pokimane has a total of 9.37 million followers. Her channel has garnered 91.4 million hours of watch-time with an average viewership of 13,446 viewers per stream and a peak viewership of 138,482 viewers. The games that she has streamed the most include Valorant, League of Legends, and Fortnite. In 2020, she signed a multi-year streaming contract with Twitch. However, she later resigned from the contract in 2022.

In 2017, Poki won the Shorty Award under the "Best Twitch Streamer of the Year" category. The streamer also won the "Legacy Award" at The Streamer Awards in 2022. In the 2021 Forbes 30 Under 30 list, Imane was recognized as a featured honoree in the Gamers category.

Imane is also known for her cosplays, and she shares pictures of the same on social media platforms like X and Instagram. She has also appeared in the movie "Free Guy", which was released in August 2021. She made another cameo appearance in the music video for the song "Inferno" by Bella Poarch.

Imane Anys is one of the most followed female streamers on Twitch, owing to her charismatic personality. She creates a sense of community for her audience and interacts with them on a personal level.

