Who is AmineMaTue? French Twitch streamer's career explored

Mohamed “AmineMaTue” is one of the biggest French Twitch streamers, having become popular for his comedy content. In 2012, he went viral on X for his jokes about politics, French rap, and soccer. After working under French YouTubers Maskey and Le Rire Jaune, AmineMaTue built a reputation for his videography skills. This led former FC Barcelona player Gerard Piqué to sign the streamer to handle the Kings World Cup brand's promotions in 2024.

Ad

Mohamed streams Kings League content and also plays Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online. He is known for his custom campaigns on GTA roleplay (RP) servers and was part of the NoPixel GTA RP server in 2022 with other popular Twitch streamers like Felix “xQc” and Rachell “Valkyrae.” The content creator currently has over 3.2 million followers on Twitch.

How did AmineMaTue become famous online? Tracing the Twitch streamer’s journey

AmineMaTue's Twitch stats for the past 30 days (Image via TwitchTracker)

Mohamed revealed details about his personal life in an interview with YouTuber Zack in 2021. He was born in Louviers, Eure, and grew up with two siblings. The streamer claims he skipped a grade in school after learning how to read and write.

Ad

Trending

Though he went on to attain a bachelor’s degree in network computing, he was more interested in social media and creative work. Mohamed began posting memes and jokes on X in 2012, going viral in the French community. Then, in 2020, he started full-time Twitch streaming and began creating GTA content.

Having explored RP content and become popular on the Flashland server in 2020, he got an invitation to join the GTA NoPixel RP server. After a year of being active on it, he made his own SchoolRP server with other French Twitch streamers.

Ad

In July 2024, YouTuber Jimmy “MrBeast” invited Mohamed to participate in his 50 YouTubers Fight for $1,000,000 video, which currently has around 350 million views. The latter was eliminated during the third challenge — a game of Jenga.

As of March 30, 2025, Mohamed is ranked 32nd on TwitchTracker. It takes into account average concurrent viewers, followers, views, and stream time. In terms of total followers, he is in the 93rd spot on TwitchTracker. AmineMaTue also boasts over 2.8 million followers on X, and his “La famine” community on this platform has over 53,100 members.

Ad

AmineMaTue’s entry into mainstream soccer

Ad

Mohamed still streams roleplay content but has focused on soccer since 2022. In November of that year, he created the Eleven All-Stars event with some French and Spanish content creators. This livestream saw over 1.1 million concurrent viewers. According to TwitchTracker, this is the sixth most-viewed stream on Twitch based on peak concurrent viewers.

In the Kings World Cup 2024, Mohamed tried coaching the Foot2Rue team, but the side failed to make it past the group stages. On January 5, 2025, he collaborated with soccer player Zlatan Ibrahimovic to raise money for the victims of the Israel-Palestine conflict and other charitable causes.

Ad

Later in the same month, the streamer claimed he would "destroy" YouTuber Olajide “KSI” and his Sidemen group in a soccer match. The two content creators wanted to host a United Kingdom versus France showmatch but didn’t follow through.

That's it for this article. For more such content, follow Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback