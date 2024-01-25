"We will destroy your team" - French Twitch streamer Amine Matue challenges KSI to a France vs. UK football match 

Yesterday (January 24), Amine Matue, one of the most prominent French-speaking streamers on Twitch (2.45 million followers), had one of his biggest collaborations yet. He was joined by none other than the renowned UK-based YouTube star and boxer, JJ "KSI." The two agreed to host a football match between French and UK-based creators.

When discussing potential players to represent the English side, JJ emphasized Vik "Vikkstar123," who is among the seven members of the Sidemen. KSI sarcastically said:

"We'll bring Vikkstar123. Vikkstar as well, he's the best player."

Amine realized JJ might be trolling, and said:

"We will destroy your team."

KSI and Amine Matue may host a UK vs. France football match

KSI and Amine Matue, both top creators in their respective countries (UK and France), may come together to host a battle of the nations on the football field. If carried out, it will feature fellow content creators and streamers.

For those unfamiliar, both have a track record of hosting charity events, with KSI notably participating in five Sidemen Charity Matches. Amine was involved in the Eleven All Stars charity match in 2023, where Team France faced off against Team Spain.

During yesterday's stream, KSI showcased highlights of Vikkstar123's skills, who has previously scored despite not being the most skilled player. Reacting to the clip, Amine said:

"The goalkeeper, what's the problem with him?"

Amine Matue was referencing Vikkstar123's goal against the YouTube All-Stars XI in 2022. During that specific play, it was inferred that the goalkeeper (Cal the Dragon) misjudged the ball's trajectory, resulting in a seemingly weak shot finding its way into the net.

KSI responded:

"No, no, the goalkeeper tried. The shot was too strong. He hit so hard...oh what a goal."

A confused Amine then asked:

"He's one of the best players in your team?"

KSI said:

"One of the best."

Amine, of course, couldn't comprehend why KSI was praising Vikkstar123. However, fans of the Sidemen know that Vikkstar123 isn't necessarily the most skilled player. Despite this, he has managed to score in two Sidemen Charity Matches.

Speaking of Twitch streams, KSI recently disclosed his plans to return to streaming. Despite having a Twitch account with over 425K followers, he has not yet announced which platform he will use to go live.