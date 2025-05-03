Who is Ashton Marten? American VTuber's career explored

Recently, Ashton Marten joined the VTuber community, much to the excitement of fans. The independent American VTuber debuted on June 18, 2022, and currently has over 15,000 followers on Twitch, with an average viewership of 124 viewers per stream. Ashton portrays a roller-skating rodent race queen, blending retro aesthetics with high-energy performances.

In terms of her character design, Ashton Marten's build is a fusion of motorsport culture and idol aspirations, designed by illustrator Soreyu and brought to life through Live2D. She plays a "race queen (or pit girl)" gliding around in roller skates. According to her official page on vtuber.racing, Marten's dream is "to someday become an idol."

This article will look into the VTuber's growth and major highlights from her career.

Looking at Ashton Marten's career timeline

On June 17, 2023, Ashton Marten celebrated her first anniversary as a VTuber in grand fashion. She conducted her first virtual live concert, Glory, celebrating the milestone. The event was streamed on her Twitch channel and featured on the OffKai Expo community stage.

Marten took this as an opportunity to reach out to new audiences. Her fans, affectionately called the “Pit Crew,” are represented by fluffy chinchilla mascots, each customizable with unique accessories and colors. Her Discord, named "paddock," is her community's home base, and where the VTuber makes most of her offline interactions.

Later in January 2024, Ashton was announced as the first independent VTuber guest for OffKai Expo 2024. "Independent" in this context means that Marten is a VTuber who isn't affiliated with any talent agencies (like Hololive or VShojo) or corporate entities.

Following Glory, Ashton Marten held her second virtual concert in April 2024. This event was a 3D hologram experience at OffKai Expo.

Currently, the VTuber follows a weekly streaming schedule on Twitch where she plays video games, reacts to content, and interacts with her viewers. In early July 2025, Marten is due to take centre stage for her third performance at the "Virtual Vacation" event conducted by oshiSPARK in Los Angeles.

