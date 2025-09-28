  • home icon
Who is Chloe Parker? TikToker's association with N3on explored

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Sep 28, 2025 08:00 GMT
Chloe Parker and N3on have been collaborating for Twitch broadcasts lately (Image via N3on/Twitch)
Twitch streamer and TikTok star Chloe Parker has piqued the interest of fans of fellow streamer Rangesh "N3on" after the pair's appearances together on the latter's Twitch channel. Chloe Parker, known on TikTok as "bunnybunny924", has 948,000 followers and has garnered over 36.6 million likes on the short-form video sharing platform.

She also hosts broadcasts on Twitch, wherein she can be seen showcasing herself in cooking food while conversing with her live viewers, or hosting Just Chatting broadcasts where she directly responds to messages sent in by her broadcast's viewers in her live chat. She has 13,000 followers on Twitch, with her having hosted her first broadcast on the platform on September 14, 2025.

When did N3on and Chloe Parker's association begin?

N3on and Chloe Parker first held a collaborative broadcast with each other, showcasing them traversing around Universal Studios. Both content creators were seen visiting the various shops in the theme park. After their first meeting, the 21-year-old streamer collaborated with Parker once again, with the two visiting the arcade and getting food together this time around.

During their second meeting, N3on brought Parker flowers, and the two took dancing classes together as well. After the two concluded their second meeting with a hug, speculations among fans arose about the pair's continued association with each other.

N3on's former girlfriend and Kick streamer Sam Frank has also reacted to N3on's second meeting with Chloe Parker during her live broadcast. The two had broken up in August 2025, soon after N3on's meeting with rapper Iggy Azalea. However, during a recent Twitch broadcast, Parker confirmed that she is currently not in a relationship with N3on.

In a clip uploaded to X on September 27, 2025, upon being labeled as N3on's girlfriend by a viewer in her broadcast's live chat, Chloe Parker stated:

"I'm not his girl. I don't know what you guys- Do you guys think he's my boyfriend or something, because he didn't ask me out."

On the other side, Twitch streamer Kai Cenat recently made history after crossing 1 million active subscribers on the platform. This achievement by Cenat was in the midst of his ongoing subathon event, called the Mafiathon 3. Upon reaching the million-subscriber mark, Cenat had stated that he would get his hair cut off to commemorate the accomplishment.

Edited by Atharv Kapoor
