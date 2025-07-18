Who is Jon Prosser? Apple reportedly sues YouTuber for allegedly leaking "trade secrets"

YouTuber Jon Prosser has reportedly found himself in legal trouble with tech giant Apple for allegedly leaking sensitive information related to the upcoming iOS 26 update. As per reports by MacRumors, Apple has taken legal action against the YouTuber for allegedly sharing trade secrets and disobeying the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act.Jon Prosser is the host of the FrontPageTech YouTube channel, which often discusses trending and breakthrough information related to Apple products. The YouTuber had covered the upcoming update in multiple videos, showcasing the appearance of iOS 26 before Apple officially released it.His first video on the upcoming update was on January 18, 2025, where he provided a &quot;first look&quot; at what was being called &quot;iOS 19&quot; at the time. Subsequently, he made several videos covering the modifications to the camera app, interface, and overall design of iOS that would supposedly be implemented with the update.These videos have attained views running in the millions and prompted Apple to take the YouTuber to trial in California. The company is reportedly seeking a jury trial, monetary damages, and an injunction to stop Prosser from posting any further YouTube videos on the topic or monetizing the sharing of the leaks online.Jon Prosser is reportedly being sued by Apple for leaking sensitive information about iOS 26 prior to releaseAs per the legal documents showcased by MacRumors, Apple has stated in its complaint that the case defendants, Prosser and Michael Ramacciotti, had gained access to content present in a developmental iPhone possessed by Apple employee Ethan Lipnik.As per Apple, Michael Ramacciotti had acquired the passcode of the device — which was supposedly improperly secured by Lipnik — by using location-tracking to determine when the latter would be away. Later, Prosser had allegedly offered to pay Ramacciotti for information acquired from the developmental device.Ramacciotti then allegedly gained access to Lipnik's development iPhone and showcased the same to Prosser through a FaceTime call. Prosser then supposedly recorded the call using screen-capture, sharing it and making re-creations of the upcoming update's interface.Apple further stated that the developmental phone contained a &quot;significant amount of additional Apple trade secret information,&quot; which has not yet been made public, with the tech giant being yet unaware of how much information was in the possession of the two defendants.The company has filed a lawsuit to obtain a court order that would restrain Jon Prosser from further releasing confidential information, seeking damages for their &quot;misappropriation.&quot;On the other hand, Lipnik's employment at the tech firm has been terminated for failing to secure the developmental iPhone properly as per company policy. Reportedly, Apple was tipped off about the leak through an anonymous email that recognized Lipnik's apartment in the screen recording by Prosser.In response, Prosser has claimed that Apple's allegations about the series of events that took place are not properly reflective of 'how the situation played out on his end.' Further, he has stated that he would be communicating with Apple about the same. He claimed that :&quot;For the record: This is not how the situation played out on my end. Luckily have receipts for that. I did not “plot” to access anyone’s phone. I did not have any passwords. I was unaware of how the information was obtained.&quot;In other news, a class action lawsuit was recently initiated against Twitch, with the plaintiff claiming that the streaming platform's Terms of Service (ToS) stops users and content creators from making dissenting opinions against Twitch.