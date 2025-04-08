Who is Neuuish? Overwatch pro accused of being in relationship with a minor

Australian Overwatch 2 pro-player and Twitch streamer Xander "Neuuish" (or "Neuu") was recently under fire after facing some disturbing allegations that stemmed from his ex-girlfriend "Vulcyy" (aka Grim). She shared a Google Document on March 6, 2025, accusing Neuu of cheating, abusive behavior, and grooming.

Neuuish has over 12K subscribers on YouTube, but since the controversy, he has removed all his content from his profile. He has a further 41K followers on Twitch. For those unaware, he was part of the Overwatch team 'The Great Showmen and Hatsune Miku Fan Club,' a community within the Australian Overwatch scene.

The recent controversy against Neuu has generated a host of content on YouTube and X, mainly covering his allegations. It's worth noting that before Vulcyy's accusations, he was accused of similar things in December 2023 (in the r/OverwatchTMZ subreddit).

(Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of grooming, abuse, and pedophilia)

What are the allegations against Neuuish?

Neuuish, a professional Overwatch 2 player, has come under scrutiny following allegations of grooming and cheating. These claims were made by his ex-girlfriend Vulcy (@vulcyy on X), who shared a Google document detailing the accusations.

According to the document, the Twitch streamer allegedly had a relationship with an individual known as Housewife, who was 16 years old at the time (via Vulcy's document):

"During our relationship, I eventually discovered that he was cheating on me with multiple girls. The most alarming one was Housewife, due to her age. She was 16. He was 20."

To support her claims, Vulcy shared a screenshot of an iMessage conversation in which Neuuish allegedly admitted to knowing that Housewife was only 15 years old when they first started talking:

Neuu's chat log from Vulcy's document (Image via Google Docs)

In another screenshot from the document, Vulcy alleged that Neuuish had explicit videos or photos of Housewife:

Vulcy questioning Neuu about the alleged possession of photos/videos (Image via Google Doc)

Allegations of physical abuse

Aside from the grooming allegations, Vulcy also accused Neuuish of physical abuse and coercion. One part of the document described an incident where he allegedly grabbed her by the neck, hurting her (via Vulcy's document):

"I went into the room to shower and I assume he was doing something he did not want me to see, as I walked into the doorway of the bathroom, he pulled my neck fast and yelled at me to get out. He would forcibly remove me from the room by shoving me out, yelling at me, and carrying me out."

In the same section of the document, screenshots showed Neuuish referring to the original allegations from December 2023 and asking Vulcy to defend him, an action some interpreted as suggesting his possible guilt:

Neuuish asking Vulcy to defend him for $5K (Image via Google Doc)

As mentioned, the Overwatch streamer has withdrawn from social media and has not yet responded to the allegations.

