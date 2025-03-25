Who is PK Humble? Sidemen Inside Winner goes viral after scoring in KSI and IShowSpeed’s football league

Percy Kiangebeni, aka "PK Humble" (28), has been trending within the UK YouTube scene over the past week or so. PK is a social media influencer, presenter, and semi-professional football player. He currently has over 274K followers on his TikTok account (@pk_humble). On Instagram (@pk_humble), he has a further 202K followers.

He has had an eventful year so far after appearing in Sidemen's Inside Season 1 on Netflix. PK Humble was among the three winners of the show (the other two being Twitch streamer Brittany "Cinna" and social influencer Mya Mills). The YouTuber bagged a whopping £97,891.

All Inside Season 2 episodes are currently out and are exclusively available for streaming on Netflix. The Sidemen have also confirmed that they will be working on a USA-edition of Inside soon.

PK Humble scores in KSI and IShowSpeed-led Baller League

If winning nearly £100K was not enough, PK Humble went on to score in a new influencer-led football league called Baller League. For those unaware, it is a six-a-side indoor football competition that is currently taking place at the Copper Box Arena in London.

The league has some major names, including YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed", YouTubers JJ "KSI", and Simon "Miniminter", and football legends such as Luis Figo and John Terry.

He recently found the back of the net in Yanited FC’s dominant 7-2 victory over N5 FC on matchday 1. Yanited FC is managed by Twitch streamer and UK YouTuber Morgan "AngryGinge," who also participated in Season 1 of the Sidemen’s Inside series. Watch PK's goal here:

After the game, he expressed his confidence, stating that he believes he could win the man of the match award:

"Feeling great, feeling amazing. Feel like I played amazing. I would be surprised not to get man of the match but I'm not the one that picks, you know."

Speaking about the goal, he added:

"That was what we call 'jinky-mi-jinky.' I just give him (the defender) the little steps, the faint, and after that I just slotted it in the corner. Saw the goalkeeper was in the wrong position so I just used it to my advantage."

Does PK Humble play for Hashtag United?

PK Humble's involvement with YouTuber-led football teams doesn't stop there. He has long been associated with the semi-professional club Hashtag United, owned by UK YouTuber Spencer Carmichael-Brown, aka "Spencer FC."

Hashtag United competes in the Isthmian League, which includes the Southern League and the Northern Premier League, and forms the seventh and eighth tiers of the English football league system.

