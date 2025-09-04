Who are TheAnimeMen? YouTube channel goes viral for its ranking of popular anime

A group of six anime enthusiasts, namely Gianni, Kaide, Jeremy, Aidan, Sam, and Ethan, have formed the YouTube channel &quot;TheAnimeMen.&quot; Owing to the channel's name, the group centers its content, which includes skits, music videos, rankings, challenges, and more, around anime. Its greatest hit, having over 40 million views, is a real-life music video parody of Dandadan's opening track, Otonoke.As of this writing, TheAnimeMen has over 4.56 million subscribers on the platform. Most recently, the latest video, which was released on September 3, 2025, caused quite the stir online. The video was titled &quot;We Ranked the First Episodes of Every Year’s Most Popular Anime (1961–2025)&quot; and featured members of the group reacting to anime throughout history and ranking them.From Testsuwan Atom to Sakamoto Days, the group ranked them all, but some netizens online did not quite agree with the video's opinions. User @sunday_strength on YouTube pointed out some of the group's rankings and called them &quot;bad&quot;:&quot;Ashita no Joe - C tier, Lupin the Third - D tier, Devilman - D tier, Evangelion - C tier, yet, Solo-Leveling - B tier, Fairy Tail - A tier. oh my god bruh. this is so bad.&quot;Certain users on X reacted to a clip from the video where Kaide criticized the 1991 release titled Dear Brother (Oniisama e), an anime having over 90% positive reviews on Google. The group ultimately positioned the anime in the lower &quot;F-tier.&quot; In reaction, @ranmasaotome96 called the group out:&quot;I'm sorry I ever complained about neckbeards, I'd take them over these soulless husks any day.&quot;Others, like @Tohkamiya, claimed that TheAnimeMen's online traction is AI-generated:&quot;This has GOTTA be a AI generated botted account cause who the F**K is TheAnimeMen and why do they have damn near 5 million subscribers.&quot;@johnurii responded to @Tohkamiya's post and suggested that the group bases its content on the latest TikTok trends:&quot;im 95% sure they've gained their following off of hopping on tiktok anime trends and engagement farming lol.&quot;As of this writing, the video has just over 28,000 views in 24 hours, with about 1,200 likes and over 3,500 dislikes.TheAnimeMen labeled as &quot;tourists&quot; following their latest uploadSome netizens across YouTube and X have called TheAnimeMen tourists (Images via TheAnimeMen/YouTube, @Tohkamiya/X)In anime and manga internet culture, the term &quot;tourist&quot; is often used as slang to describe someone who is not a core or long-time fan and is just passing through the community.Following their ranking, a series of netizens took to YouTube and X and called out the group for having only a surface-level interest in the titles they reviewed. User @shiroblades suggested that this level of interest is reflected in the group's fanbase:&quot;Their audience is just filthy and brainrotted teenagers who get inspired from these dudes using cringe methods to hit on women using 'anime tropes' and failing and feeling better about their own lives even though nobody cares if they're losing their virginity or not.&quot;To sum it up, based on overall responses, TheAnimeMen's latest upload has left a generally negative impression on the internet.In other news, xQc slammed Solo Leveling’s win as Anime of the Year. He called the show &quot;just bad,&quot; criticizing its overpowered protagonist who &quot;breaks the rules,&quot; and labeling the animation &quot;lazy&quot; with &quot;sh*t art.&quot;