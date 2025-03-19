Why did Lucas Blaze get kicked out of FaZe Clan?

Lucas Blaze was removed from FaZe Clan as part of the organization's massive layoffs of April 2024, which saw many other members being removed from the organization. These layoffs came into effect soon after GameSquare Holdings Inc. acquired FaZe Clan, and Richard "Banks" was appointed as the CEO of FaZe.

Apart from Lucas, many other long-time members were also removed. Some individuals ousted at the time include, Blaze, Booya, Cizzorz, Flea, H1ghSky1, Sway, and Testy.

Lucas Blaze had addressed his removal in a YouTube video, talking about how he received the news and what he felt about the move by FaZe Clan. This article covers the reason given by FaZe Banks as well as Lucas' reaction to his ousting.

Why did FaZe Banks remove Lucas Blaze from FaZe Clan?

While talking to Adin Ross, FaZe Banks addressed Blaze as a "brother." However, he also admitted that Lucas Blaze's content was the "furthest thing" from his vision of how he wanted FaZe to be represented. Further, he stated that he and Lucas Blaze had "grown apart" and were not in contact.

He said:

"Blazekin is my f**king brother. I call him Blazekin because that is his OG name, then he started rapping, switch it up to Blaze. Weird sh**. That's my brother, that's my blood. At the end of the day, Lucas' content is like the furthest from how we want FaZe represented, I'm just going to be honest."

On the other side, in his YouTube video on the FaZe Blaze YouTube Channel, Lucas Blaze talked about receiving the news of his exit from FaZe Clan from FaZe members Temperrr and Apex. He had been aware of the possibility of his exit around two months ago:

"I actually found out that I was going to leave FaZe, or get kicked from FaZe, I guess, two months ago. And when I first found out I was really really sad."

On the other hand, he also revealed that Walmart had acquired his chocolate company, Charged, and shared the success of his brand with his audience. Blaze also expressed his gratitude to the FaZe Clan and wished them the best for the future:

"Thank you letting me be a part of your life. And I genuinely wish you, all of the guys, the original ownership of FaZe, happiness and satisfaction with this brand. I hope you guys make it everything that you guys want it to be now."

