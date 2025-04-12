"Accountability not included" — Internet reacts to Instagram Baddie action figure going viral

After the craze with the viral Ghibli trend, the internet is now flooded with action figures, including the 'Baddie' version. With the Instagram Baddie action figure going viral, users have taken to online platforms to react to the same, with many trying to generate their own versions.

Ad

According to a report by India Times, users simply need to upload a selfie on ChatGPT 4o, along with a prompt, and the AI will then turn it into an image of store-ready collectibles.

The package not only includes the collectible toy resembling the user, but also a series of accessories of their choice. One such post showcasing a Baddie collectible toy has been going viral on social media platforms.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The viral Baddie toy, according to some netizens, resembled Kim Kardashian. The package came with a bunch of accesories, which included a pack of cheetos, an air mattress, an eviction notice, a Nissan Altima car keys, a negative bank balance, and a Plan B pill.

The image was circulated several times on X, with reactions flooding the platform. X user @mymixtapez also reposted the same, and it gained more than 74K views. A user (@yakdontmiss) tweeted in response:

Ad

"Accountability not included 💀💀💀."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another user wrote on X:

"Look like Kim Kardashian😂😂😂."

"The negative bank account tho 🤣😭," added a tweet.

"Chips, Plan b, Negative balance, Air mattress. I am crying😂😂😭😂😂😂😂 finna make this into a a Kim k altar...," stated a netizen.

A lot of other reactions were found under the Baddie toy post. A user commented:

"Lol the Nissan Altima is classic 😭😭😭."

Ad

"Brrrrruh yooooo lol 😂," joked another one.

"That Air Mattress got me on the Moon 👨‍🚀," read a tweet.

How to create an AI-generated collective toy like the Baddie action figure?

To create an AI-generated collective toy like the Baddie action figure, the user just has to describe themselves along with what they do and what type of character they want to become.

Ad

The photo provided must include the user's face clearly, as stated by The Indian Express. Any additional details including mention of pets, gadgets, and accessories could be put as a part of the prompt.

The result might take some time to be generated based on the complexity of the prompt. The feature is currently available to all ChatGPT users, as per the outlet. However, the Plus and Pro users might get faster results to their prompts.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As of now, the internet has been filled with action figures of popular personalities like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Bill Gates.

This new trend made it to the internet, within a month since the Ghibli trend flooded the social media platforms. A lot of well-known personalities too participated in the trend.

The trend soon began getting mixed reactions. While some considered it to be a fun feature, others thought it was an invasion to privacy. Many also raised concerns about misuse of the photos, which were uploaded with a prompt to get the result in a Ghibli version.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More