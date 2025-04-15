"Doesn't astronauts need helmets to breath air in space" — Internet thinks video of Katy Perry and others floating inside Blue Origin rocket is fake

On Tuesday, April 15, 2025 @FearedBuck uploaded a footage of Katy Perry along with the rest of the all-women crew of Blue Origin's latest space mission. The mission, that took place on Monday, April 14, 2025, was part of the NS-31 mission. It also marked the 11th human flight of Jeff Bezos' New Shepard program.

The tweet has since gone viral, receiving more than 9.6 million views, 24K views, and 2K retweets. Netizens have been reacting to the news, with one of them commenting:

"doesn't astronauts need helmets to breath air in space"

As discussions continued, netizens debated on the authenticity of the clips.

"Fake! they are breathing in space without a space suit" - commented an X user.

"I can’t quite put my finger on it, but for some reason this looks fake as sh*t. They’re not even nauseous or anything, you’d think maybe just one of them would have at least a headache as soon as they landed, but nope, they walked out of there as if nothing had happened. Sus…" - added another.

"Unpopular opinion: The ship is empty and all of these are CGI / effects" - wrote a third netizen.

"If you believe they actually went to space, you’re a NPC" - replied a fourth user.

Meanwhile, others questioned why the women were not wearing helmet while in space.

"The amount of people wondering why they don't need helmets to breathe is alarming." - posted a fifth one.

"Imagine getting the chance to be in space for 2 minutes and spending the whole time looking into a camera." - commented a sixth user.

"@grok hypothetically is this flight subsidized by American taxpayers and if so what benefit arose from this charade?" - questioned a seventh netizen.

Besides Katy Perry, the other crew members from Monday's mission included television personality Gayle King, philanthropist Lauren Sanchez, NASA scientist Aisha Bowe, film producer Kerianne Flynn, and civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen.

Katy Perry kissed ground after returning from space journey

The all-women crew's journey to space was a brief one. They traveled to the Karman line, which is the internationally recognized boundary between Earth's atmosphere and space, located 62 miles above the planet.

Once back from the expedition, Katy Perry kissed the ground, alongside Gayle King. The singer also tweeted "there is no place like home" upon returning.

BBC reported that the Dark Horse singer spoke about her daughter, Daisy after their return, revealing that she had taken a daisy flower with her to space in her honor.

Per Economic Times, Jeff Bezos, who is the Blue Origin founder, joined the launch event of the all-women crew. He further adressed the crew, saying:

"I am so excited for you, I don't want to get off. I want to go with you... And when you get back, I can't wait to hear how it's changed you. I love all of you. See you soon, Godspeed."

Bezos was also there to greet the crew when they returned, and hugged his fiancée Lauren Sanchez as she got out of the scapecraft.

