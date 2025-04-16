“IG tried and failed”- Netizens react to reports of OpenAI creating a new social media app similar to X

OpenAI, the American artificial intelligence research organization, is working on building its own X-like social network, as reported by The Verge on April 15. The Sam Altman-led company is still in the early stages of developing the project.

The Verge also reported that sources familiar with the matter have confirmed that an internal prototype has already been made, and it is said to feature a social feed based on ChatGPT's image generation feature.

Although it is unclear if the company will release the social network as a separate app or merge it into the existing ChatGPT experience, some sources even add that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has been privately asking outsiders for feedback on the project. Notably, last month, ChatGPT became the most downloaded app across the globe.

As the news of OpenAI generating a social platform circulated on the internet, X users were quick to react to the same, as one user tweeted:

“IG tried and failed.”

Many people joined the conversation and shared their views on the upcoming artificial intelligence-laced social platform.

“We all saw how that worked out for Threads,” an X user added.

“Seems like it would just be a sloppy ai version of X,” another stated.

Although many people on the platform opposed the idea, some netizens also showed their support.

“This changes the game. AI content plus a social feed? That’s the future of creativity at scale,” a netizen wrote.

“That's a good news,” another remarked.

“Oh this is interesting, i wanna see how it plays out,” an X user commented.

OpenAI's social network jump, explored

On April 15, 2025, Sam Altman took to his X account and seemingly teased the upcoming development by his company. In his tweet, he wrote:

“The openai team is executing just ridiculously well at so many things right now, the coming months and years should be amazing. (a lotta stuff is messy and very broken too of course).”

While the details are scarce, the idea behind creating this social media prototype, which is said to be in or around ChatGPT, is to have artificial intelligence help people share better content. As reported by The Verge, a person working at "another big AI lab" said:

“The Grok integration with X has made everyone jealous. Especially how people create viral tweets by getting it to say something stupid.”

Notably, Sam Altman and X owner Elon Musk are known to be on bitter terms after the latter made an offer to buy OpenAI for $97.4 billion in February. Meanwhile, Meta, as per the publication, is also planning to add a social feed to its upcoming standalone app (or a rival to the ChatGPT app) for its AI assistant.

Although the AI company is doing several things, its social media project would likely put it in more of a collision course with both its already bitter rival and Elon Musk-owned X, and Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta.

