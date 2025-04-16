"It does get weirder and weirder" — Internet reacts to mysterious lights moving across the sky in the US and Canada sparking speculations of UAPs

A video of a string of bright, fast-moving lights streaking across the skies of the US and Canada has ignited a frenzy on social media, sparking a new wave of speculation about Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs).

Ad

On April 15, 2025, a video clip showing an unexplained phenomenon of colorful lights flashing across the skies of the United States and Canada went viral on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Consequently, many users on X shared their theories and assumptions, while some noted that the phenomenon becomes "weirder" as time passes —

"It does get weirder and weirder as time goes on," one commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many users on X shared their theories, suggesting that the glow of the aurora was connected to alien spaceships. Some even claimed that the sky appeared unnatural to them, even during daylight —

"A deforming, gaudy, glowing UFO was spotted in Canada," a user on X commented.

"You can blame the CERN collider for opening up the portal to another dimension which caused all these bloody things to appear. I don't think these whatever they even know we exist," one more commented.

Ad

"I live in the northern part United States and the color of the sky yesterday was a color I cant describe. It wasn't a "natural" blue color if that makes any sense," one more wrote.

However, some users joked about the situation, suggesting that the light seemed AI-generated to them. While some indicated that the video clips are mysterious and that they don’t even want "spooky music" —

Ad

"Here's my problem with this. Why would alien spaceships have lights on them, assuming they want to be here incognito? I'm sure they have the ability to see what's around them without lights," a netizen commented on X.

"The real thing doesn't need spooky music," another commented.

"All this looks like AI to me," a third user wrote on X.

Ad

As of now, none of the officials have reflected on the video online.

Aerial lights capture attention across the US and Canada

On Tuesday, April 15, 2025, video clips recorded by netizens went viral on social media. The clips show lights sparkling in the skies over the United States and Canada, which many speculate may be Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs).

The exact nature of these phenomena remains unknown. However, before the sightings, the United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued forecasts suggesting the possible visibility of the northern lights.

Ad

According to reports from CTV, the prediction indicated that the aurora borealis would likely be visible in 18 states, primarily Alaska, northeastern Montana, northern North Dakota, and northern Minnesota.

Ad

While these states were mentioned, a lower probability of aurora borealis visibility was forecasted for Washington, northern Idaho, northern Wisconsin, upper Michigan, Oregon, South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, New York, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine.

According to NOAA forecast reports, the aurora borealis visibility is expected to last for three days. The report stated that the light can be seen from "1,000 km away," provided that sky conditions remain ideal —

"The aurora does not need to be directly overhead but can be observed from as much as 1,000 km away when the aurora is bright and if conditions are right," NOAA noted.

The aurora borealis, often referred to as the Northern Lights, is a natural phenomenon known for its vibrant light displays in the sky. This spectacle is most commonly observed in the polar regions. It occurs when charged particles from the sun interact with Earth's magnetic field.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alishba Memon Alishba Memon, a seasoned trends celebrity writer at Sportskeeda, boasts over 5 years of content writing experience. With a strong focus on SaaS, marketing, and automation, Alishba brings a wealth of expertise to her role. Her dynamic approach to content creation reflects a deep understanding of industry trends, making her a valuable contributor in both sports and technology spheres. Know More