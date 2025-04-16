“So it was a LOVERS quarrel” — Internet reacts to Tokyo Toni’s physical altercation with the woman who allegedly robbed her home

American model Blac Chyna's mother and social media personality, Tokyo Toni, reportedly recently came face to face with the person who allegedly robbed her home. As per the viral video, which was uploaded on The Shade Room’s Instagram account on April 16, things turned physical during their interaction.

Ad

Ad

Trending

In the videos, it could be seen that when the woman, who was still hanging around, was confronted by Tokyo, the two started punching each other shortly after a verbal altercation. Once the video went viral, it garnered netizens’ reactions. They flooded The Shade Room’s comment section as one joked that it was a lovers’ quarrel.

"So it was a LOVERS quarrel," one said.

Netizens reacted to Tokyo Toni’s video (Image via Instagram / @therealcecehendriks)

This is in reference to the video as per TMZ’s April 16 report, according to which the unnamed woman claimed that Tony wanted to have a physical relationship with her, which she refused.

Ad

Meanwhile, others also reacted in a similar way as one said that she literally took matters into her own hand, while another one said that she was extremely "thugged out."

Netizens reacted to Tokyo Toni’s video (Image via Instagram / @gabrielleshalom_ / @mimi_mundey / @funnyguymikey)

However, not everyone joked about the situation as one advised her not to let a stranger into her house ever again while another one questioned as to why her friend did not get out of the car to help her.

Ad

Netizens reacted to Tokyo Toni’s video (Image via Instagram / @moe2da_ / @rayleone_ / @thefitttpapiii)

Tokyo Toni explained the whole situation before the clip of her altercation went viral

A recent footage of Tokyo Toni physically fighting with a "fan," who she claimed stole her stuff and damaged her house, went viral. An Instagram account, seemingly Toni's fan page, posted the footage on Monday, April 14, where the vlogger explained the whole thing.

Ad

Toni revealed in the video that someone had reportedly broken into her house and taken her jewellery box, safe, sunglasses, and other belongings. She further claimed that she was "robbed by a fan" of more than $98,000 worth of goods.

Tokyo also remarked that the woman pretended to be a music producer and fan and asked for her help in order to get back on her feet. The woman, she said, reportedly had “a sad story” and seemed reliable at the time. However, the narrative soon changed.

Ad

Ad

In a different clip, which was uploaded on Instagram by The Shade Room on April 16, Toni said that she allowed the accused offender to live with her for six to seven weeks and even made an effort to get them a place of their own. She continued:

"I took this girl in. Not as a roommate, not as helping her or anything. She was supposed to make me beats.. No friends, I'm helping wasn't supposed to, no beats, six weeks. Go to jail."

Ad

She then added that after catching the lady in a web of lies and evicting her, she returned home to find her house in Washington, D.C., destroyed and all of her belongings gone.

Then, on Tuesday, April 15, Instagram user @livebitez posted a video of Blac Chyna's mom on Instagram, addressing the woman outside of an open car. The Shade Room reposted the video the same day. It could be seen in the video that shortly after this, the two started punching one another.

Ad

Ad

According to TMZ's April 15 report, the fan said in the video that Tokyo Toni reportedly wanted them to have s*x with her. Now, as the woman allegedly resisted Tokyo's s*xual overtures, she allegedly got violent.

Meanwhile, Tokyo Toni has not said anything about the robber as of yet. Additionally, she has not revealed whether or not she reported the robbery to the police.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bias Sinha Bias has been a lifestyle trends writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English and is currently pursuing a M.Ed degree. She has previously worked as a creative writing mentor, book editor, proofreader, content creator, and a academic content writer for close to 4 years.



Bias strives to report accurately and ethically by staying true to what she writes and keeping herself up-to-date about everything. She feels lucky to be working under responsible and helpful managers at Sportskeeda, who always push her to do her best.



Bias admires Michelle Obama and Selena Gomez because she sees them both as strong, independent women who have been through a lot but are still standing tall. She has had the privilege of interviewing India's very own Prince of Kolkata - Sourav Ganguly in her career so far.



In her leisure time, she reads, makes DIY crafts, paints, creates scrapbooks, and watches series, and is also working on her own novel. Know More