"Sounds like a bad episode of The Boys" — Internet reacts to workers entering the buttocks of 45-foot naked woman statue erected in San Francisco

On Friday, April 11, a video clip of the giant statue of a naked woman erected in front of the San Francisco Plaza went viral on social media. In the clip, one of the construction workers was captured with his head inside the buttocks of the statue.

Several X accounts, like @AutismCaptial, shared the clip, which has since gone viral. It has received over 1.6 million views, 15K likes, and 2K retweets.

The statue, called “R-Evolution,” was unveiled on Thursday, April 10, at 5 pm, during a launch event featuring a "one-of-a-kind liquid light show" by Mad Alchemy, a group known for orchestrating psychedelic light projections at various events.

Ever since the video of the construction worker entering the statue went viral, netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"Sounds like a bad episode of The Boys"

Some users questioned why women were not hired as construction workers for the job of building the statue.

"this isn't even funny anymore, this is ridiculous," commented an X user.

"They couldn't find any women to do the job?" added another.

"This is fitting. Californians can't even tell you what a woman is, but they somehow can build a statue of a woman. Oh the irony," wrote a netizen.

"If that does not symbolize SF, I do not know what does," another person posted.

Meanwhile, others argued that San Francisco should prioritize addressing the more urgent issues of homelessness and substance abuse instead of constructing large statues.

"What is a woman? And why does SF. need this? How about just clean up the junkies and homeless," replied an X user.

"I have so many questions. Like for one thing why build a giant woman?," one person asked.

"$50 says a homeless guy sets up camp in that a**," commented a netizen.

The statue will stand for six months in front of San Francisco's Ferry Building

Independent UK, in its report on April 11, stated that “R-Evolution” stands 45 feet tall in San Francisco. It is constructed from steel rods and tubing arranged in geodesic triangles, connected by 55,000 separate welds, and it weighs approximately 32,000 pounds.

The outlet also reported that the statue symbolizes female empowerment and strength. In a March interview, Marco Cochrane, the artist behind the sculpture, shared his insights about the statue with the San Francisco Recreation and Parks agency:

"This sculpture is about being seen. Women’s presence in public art is rare. When they are depicted, it is often through outdated or passive narratives. R-Evolution challenges that. She stands strong, aware, and grounded—calling for a world where all people can walk freely and without fear."

'R-Evolution' has previously appeared at the Burning Man festival, Las Vegas, and Petaluma. As per the outlet, it breathes for one hour a day and glows at night. It is expected to be displayed in front of San Francisco's Ferry Building for the next six months.

The installation in front of the Ferry Building is a collaboration among the artist, Building 180 creative agency, the Sijbrandij Foundation, and Illuminate, a public arts group recognized for supporting projects like the famous “Bay Lights” installation on the Bay Bridge.

