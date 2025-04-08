"We need Jeff Goldblum’s take on this" — Internet reacts to Jurassic World's hilarious response to the news of scientists resurrecting the dire wolf

The resurrection of the dire wolf, a species that went extinct over 12,000 years ago, has been making headlines. According to Dallas-based biotech company Colossal Biosciences, this wolf species would be the "world's first successfully de-extincted animal."
Meanwhile, Jurassic World reacted to this and took to X. The tweet shared on April 7 read:
"We see no possible way this could go wrong."
The response was directed at a post by TIME, which shared the news about the "de-extinction" of the wolf species. Jurassic World's tweet soon went viral, amassing about 7 million views. Several netizens shared their thoughts on the post.
Some users speculated about the possibility of resurrecting dinosaurs through similar technology. Others joked that despite repeated warnings in movies about the consequences, no one had learned. While some pointed out that the species is not an exact replica of the one that existed thousands of years ago.
One user referenced Jeff Goldblum, who played the character of Dr. Ian Malcolm in the Jurassic Park series. An X user tweeted:
"We need Jeff Goldblum's take on this 😂😂😂."
Another netizen wrote on X:
"You've literally warned us for over 30 years and people are still not listening 💔."
"Admit it... no one had heard of a dire wolf before @GameOfThrones," added a tweet.
"For the next movie, it will probably be cheaper to bring directly dinosaurs to life..." wrote another user.
Several other reactions on the same made it to the X. A user tweeted:
"You guys already showed us how this can go wrong, so..."
"This is not a Dire Wolf. This is a wolf that has been genetically modified to resemble a Dire Wolf," wrote another one.
"Did we kill them off? Then why bring them back…if it actually is them," read a tweet.
Scientists claimed that they created three dire wolf cubs using ancient DNA
According to reports by CNN, the scientists used ancient DNA, gene-editing technology, and cloning to create three of these "de-extinct" wolf puppies: Romulus, Remus, and Khaleesi. They reportedly altered the genes of modern-age gray wolves, which are considered the closest relatives to the prehistoric dire wolves.
The ancient dire wolf, whose scientific name was Aenocyon dirus, was a predator predominantly found in North America. It inhabited plains, grasslands, and some forested mountainous regions.
While the experts have successfully created a de-extinct version of the wolf species, they told the BBC that these wolves have significant biological differences compared to the original ones. Paleogeneticist Dr. Nic Rawlence from Otago University told the outlet:
"So what Colossal has produced is a gray wolf, but it has some dire wolf-like characteristics, like a larger skull and white fur. It's a hybrid."
The news about the three cubs even prompted Tesla CEO Elon Musk to react. In a tweet posted on April 7, he wrote:
"Please make a miniature pet wooly mammoth."
According to Colossal, Romulus and Remus were born on October 1, 2024, while their sister was born on January 30, 2025.
CNN further reported that Colossal has also been working on resurrecting the mammoth, dodo, and Tasmanian tiger since 2021.