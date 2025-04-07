What is burrata ice cream? Comedian Jeff Ross hospitalized after allergic reaction to frozen dessert

Comedian Jeff Ross was recently hospitalized following an allergic reaction after eating burrata ice cream. For the uninitiated, burrata ice cream is made by incorporating burrata, a type of Italian cheese made from mozzarella and cream, into ice cream. The flavor was first popularized by Dominique Ansel, the chef who created the Cronut, in 2015.

On April 6, 2025, Jeff Ross, who is in the middle of his Take A Banana for the Ride one-man show, took to his Instagram profile to announce that he was hospitalized after his show in Mill Valley, California. The comedian posted a series of photos of his swollen face and the burrata ice cream that caused his allergic reaction, writing:

"Had such a fun opening night performance of @takeabananafortheride up here in Mill Valley, California @throckmortontheatre. Afterwards, me and the band celebrated with some Burata ice cream at a restaurant down the street courtesy of the nice owner. It was delicious. Seriously yummy. But my lips blew up and I spent the entire night in the ER. It was my first allergic reaction ever."

Jeff Ross also jokingly thanked the staff at MarinHealth Medical Center for only lightly roasting him, jesting that he looked like "MICKEY ROURKE at the end of The Wrestler.” He also promised fans he would be back on stage to perform his one-man show scheduled at 7:30 pm in Mill Hill on April 6.

"Thank you to the overnight shift at MarinHealth Medical Center for only roasting me a lightly. DESPITE LOOKING LIKE MICKEY ROURKE at the end of “The Wrestler”… I WILL BE TAKING A NAP AND BACK ON STAGE HERE IN MILL VALLEY NEAR SAN FRANCISCO AT 730pm TONIGHT," he continued.

Jeff Ross explained that the name of his new one-man show came from his grandfather

Comedian Jeff Ross shared that the title of his one-man show, Take A Banana for the Ride, came from his grandfather. In a March 2025 interview, he revealed that after losing his parents as a teen, he lived with his grandfather, who often gave him money for tolls, gas, and bananas, saying, "Take a banana for the ride." Ross compared people to bananas, noting that both have thick skin but still get bruised.

“I lost my parents as a teenager, and I lived with my grandfather when I was an open-mic comedian, and he used to give me money for tolls and gas and a banana and say ‘Take a banana for the ride.’ And that went on to mean so much more than literally just a banana because bananas have thick skin, and they’re like people in that they get bruised, but they’re still good. In fact, the more bruised they are, the sweeter they get,” the comedian said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Jeff Ross explained that while his one-man show was often interactive and focused on comedy, it also took the audience on an emotional journey. Ross said that he wanted to create a "communal cathartic shared experience" with people through his shows, adding:

“So I’m getting a lot out of it as well. Sometimes I give bananas out to the people I roasted at the end, so there’s sort of a wholesomeness too to the insult comedy."

According to Jeff Ross' website, Take a Banana For the Ride is a semi-autobiographical show that delves into the emotional moments of his life that helped him earn the title "The Roastmaster." The show first premiered at the New York Comedy Festival in November 2024.

