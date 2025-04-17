What did RFK Jr. say about autism? Journalist Trevor McCue posts video of his autistic son playing the piano as he slams the US Health Secretary

In response to recent statements made by the US Health and Human Services Secretary and RFK Jr. regarding Autism, journalist Trevor McCue has shared a poignant video of his autistic son playing the piano.

On April 16, 2025, during a press conference, the US health secretary, RFK Jr., shared his thoughts on a neurodevelopmental condition, Autism, also known as Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

According to the US health secretary, the neurodevelopmental condition has "destroyed" families, and the most significant resource, "children," are being destroyed by this disorder.

"Autism destroys families. More importantly, it destroys our greatest resource, which is our children. These are children who should not be suffering like this," Kennedy said.

According to the NHS, the neurodevelopmental condition, Autism, is not an illness but rather a condition in which individuals' brains work differently from others. In this condition, the individuals' ability to think, communicate, interact, and experience the world differs from others.

RFK Jr.'s comments on Autism spark a response from journalist Trevor McCue:

On Wednesday, April 16, 2025, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. held his first press conference after being elected to the US House of Representatives.

During the press conference, the US health secretary noted the recent increase in Autism in the United States and suggested that the neurodevelopmental condition is increasing at an "alarming rate."

RFK Jr. further indicated that the condition is preventable, as, according to him, it is not caused by genes but rather due to "environmental toxin".

"This is part of an unrelenting upward trend. Overall, Autism is increasing in prevalence at an alarming rate... This is a preventable disease, we know it's environmental exposure, it has to be. Genes do not cause epidemics, they can provide a vulnerability, but you need an environmental toxin," Kennedy added.

Further speaking about spreading awareness of Autism, RFK Jr. suggested that the affected children will never hold a job or pay taxes. He also added that some children may never use "toilets unassisted". The US health secretary indicated that the condition needs to be stopped.

"These are kids who will never pay taxes, they'll never hold a job, they'll never play baseball, they'll never write a poem, they'll never go out on a date. Many of them will never use a toilet unassisted. We have to recognize we are doing this to our children, and we need to put an end to it," the US health secretary said.

RFK Jr.'s comments followed a CDC report on April 15, 2025, which showed the rising prevalence of autism in the U.S., increasing from 1 in 36 children in 2020 to 1 in 31 by 2022. In response, journalist Trevor McCue shared a clip on his X account of his two-year-old, who he says is autistic..

In the post, McCue suggested that his son has self-taught the piano and is doing the best in his life.

"This my son. He has Autism. He is teaching himself piano and learns songs by ear. He taught himself to read at 2 years old. He's in the 94th percentile for math. There's challenges, but he's the best thing my life. There's nothing wrong with him," Trevor McCue wrote.

During the press conference, RFK Jr. appeared to advocate for increased awareness of the neurodevelopmental condition, suggesting that Autism may be reversible.

However, the US Health Secretary has yet to clarify his remarks or respond to Trevor McCue's comments.

