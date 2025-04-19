Who was Darren Hayes husband? All we know amid former Savage Garden vocalist’s health update following a “terrible accident”

Australian singer-songwriter and musical composer Darren Hayes is currently recovering from a serious injury. The Savage Garden vocalist revealed in an April 18 Instagram post that he suffered a serious fall, lost consciousness, and fractured his jaw along with nine teeth.

Hayes shared a picture of himself in recovery, showing visible bruising and swelling. In the caption, he detailed the "horrible accident" and his ongoing recuperation. He also noted that the injury occurred on March 17, writing:

“I’ve been trying to keep it private but my lengthy recovery period means it’s easier to admit the truth. I lost consciousness - I fainted shortly after getting out of bed and collapsed 3 times, losing consciousness each time…”

He continued:

“The blunt force trauma was so severe it snapped my left jawbone in half. I woke up in a pool of blood, terrible pain in my left side of my head and with 9 teeth shattered. I’m so lucky that I was found, and taken to the amazing team at the emergency room of St John’s Providence in Santa Monica, where they acted quickly…”

Hayes, who was married to British animator and designer Richard Cullen, added that he underwent urgent reconstructive surgery on March 21. Surgeons inserted a titanium brace to realign his jawbone, and his mouth was wired shut for at least eight weeks to allow the bone to heal.

All about Darren Hayes’s ex-husband, Richard Cullen, as they divorced almost two years ago

Darren Hayes was initially married to Colby Taylor. In 1994, he married the makeup artist, but they split in 1998 after officially divorcing in 2000. Five years later, on July 23, 2005, Hayes married Richard Cullen, his boyfriend of two years, in a private ceremony in London.

They formally established a civil partnership on June 19, 2006, in London. To support the cause of same-sex marriage, Hayes and Cullen registered for a marriage license in California and were legally married on 15 July 2013. Richard Cullen is a British screenwriter, director, designer, and animator.

As per the official site of Rose Bruford College, Cullen attended the school in London for his theater directing training. He later studied film theory at the University of Westminster and screenwriting at UCLA in California.

Cullen has directed and designed productions for various London theaters, including Battersea Arts Centre, the Institute of Contemporary Arts, the Orange Tree, Bridewell, Etcetera, and the Young Vic. He has also worked closely with literary departments to create new writing for venues like Greenwich Theatre, Soho Theatre, and Theatre Royal Stratford East.

His collaborations include organizations such as Shared Experience, Complicite, Improbable Theatre, and the late Ken Campbell.

In addition, Cullen has produced custom video content for concert tours, including Darren Hayes's Time Machine and DarkLight tours, George Michael's 25 Live Tour and Symphonica, and Elton John's The Million Dollar Piano residency in Las Vegas.

His work has been featured in Stage Design by Ralph Larmann, as well as in various festivals and journals like Digital Arts and Total Production. The 2009 DVD This Delicate Film We've Made, which he directed and animated with Hayes, peaked at number one in the UK music DVD charts.

Darren Hayes’ ex-husband, Cullen, who moved to Los Angeles, has won multiple screenwriting prizes. Hayes also created the song So Beautiful for Cullen, whose name had already appeared as the cover artist. However, as per News.com’s May 4, 2023 report, Hayes publicly announced their separation.

As reported by TMZ, Hayes filed for divorce in Los Angeles on Monday, May 8, after 17 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

As of now, Richard Cullen hasn't publicly commented on Darren Hayes' recent accident.

