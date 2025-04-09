Who is Ms Rachel married to? YouTuber welcomes baby no. 2 with husband

YouTuber and child educator Rachel Accurso, widely known as Ms Rachel, and her husband Aron have welcomed a daughter, Susannah. On Tuesday, April 8, Accurso shared a photo of herself cuddling with her newborn daughter on her Instagram page to announce the news.

Ad

“We welcomed sweet baby Susannah into the world! We are so in love! Sometimes timing isn’t what you plan and the road to get there is bumpier than you expect, but when you hold your little ones you know… I’m meant to be your mama,” the post's caption read.

“I was unable to carry this pregnancy for medical reasons and we were blessed to have a surrogate who gave us the most precious gift possible. We are now all family forever. We have immense gratitude and a deep bond. It’s been a truly beautiful experience. I’m in awe of her. Aron - Thank you for being the best husband and dada!”

Ad

Trending

Ad

The announcement of their second child comes nine years after Ms Rachel married Broadway composer and music director Aron Accurso in July 2016. The couple had their first baby, a son named Thomas, in 2018. According to an NBC News report on April 9, Accurso disclosed last year that her child was born following a miscarriage.

All about Aron, Ms Rachel’s husband, as the couple welcomed their second child

Aron Accurso, Ms Rachel’s husband, is a conductor, pianist, and composer. According to his website, his musicals in development include We Have Apples, which won a workshop with Theatre Now NY and was featured in CBS News and The Washington Post, and Seeing Red, which won the 2019 TRU Voices musical reading.

Ad

Another musical, The Dogs of Pripyat, received the Jerry Bock Award and the Weston New Musical Award. Additional composition credits include Strega Nona, a children's musical that went on a two-year national tour, You Are Enough: A Mental Health Suite for the University of Michigan, and The Trail, a choral commission from the Colorado Children's Chorale.

As a Dramatists Guild Fellow, Aron studied theater writing. He was also awarded the Jerry Harrington Award in the BMI Workshop. He worked as a writer at the Goodspeed Mercer Colony and later served as a musical director and incidental music arranger for Up Here.

Ad

Ad

He additionally served as Aladdin's associate conductor and musical director on Broadway. His other Broadway credits include Billy Elliot, Sister Act, The Little Mermaid, and Nice Work If You Can Get It.

In addition to touring and working in regional and summer stock theaters, he was the musical director and incidental musical arranger for the musical Calvin Berger. He appeared next to a piano on Smash and performed on The Bachelorette and The View for Aladdin, Regis and Kelly, Michael and Kelly, and the Wendy Williams Show.

Ad

Aron earned a bachelor's degree in music theory and composition from St. Olaf, a private liberal arts college in Minnesota. While attending St. Olaf, he participated in choir, theater productions, and singing with The Limestones. Originally from Denver, Colorado, Aron now resides in New York City.

In 2019, Ms Rachel launched her YouTube channel, Ms Rachel with Aron Accurso. They started the channel because her child, who had a speech delay and didn't say his first word until he was two years old, lacked access to many media options.

Ad

Ad

Aron left his full-time job with Broadway's Aladdin to join Ms Rachel when she became famous. According to People magazine’s April 9 report, Ms. Rachel praised Aron's dedication by sharing a video of herself working with him on Instagram in May 2023.

In addition to being an amateur puppeteer, Aron and Ms Rachel also launched the Songs for Littles YouTube channel during the pandemic, which has amassed over 800 million views.

One can catch Ms Rachel’s video on her YouTube channel, Ms Rachel - Toddler Learning Videos.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bias Sinha Bias has been a lifestyle trends writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English and is currently pursuing a M.Ed degree. She has previously worked as a creative writing mentor, book editor, proofreader, content creator, and a academic content writer for close to 4 years.



Bias strives to report accurately and ethically by staying true to what she writes and keeping herself up-to-date about everything. She feels lucky to be working under responsible and helpful managers at Sportskeeda, who always push her to do her best.



Bias admires Michelle Obama and Selena Gomez because she sees them both as strong, independent women who have been through a lot but are still standing tall. She has had the privilege of interviewing India's very own Prince of Kolkata - Sourav Ganguly in her career so far.



In her leisure time, she reads, makes DIY crafts, paints, creates scrapbooks, and watches series, and is also working on her own novel. Know More