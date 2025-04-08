Did Druski appear on Ms Rachel? Viral video debunked as footage leaves the internet in splits 

Druski dropped a video on Monday, April 7, parodying what goes on behind the scenes of popular YouTuber Ms Rachel's learning videos. Ana, the woman who appeared alongside the comedian, was dressed in blue denim overalls with her hair tied in a high ponytail and a headband, similar to Rachel’s ensemble in her videos.

Ad

The post, wherein Ms Rachel was also tagged on Instagram, was captioned:

"Those Kid shows Behind the Scenes."

An animated logo reading "Ms. Rachel" also popped at the beginning of Druski's skit. The clip depicted how the hosts act bubbly and goofy in front of the camera for the sake of kids' entertainment.

For the unversed, the comedian has not appeared in Ms Rachel's learning videos. The latest video was only a parody of what Druski humored to be the possible behind-the-scenes of similar kids' shows.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Druski's video went on to show that off-camera, the hosts and crew members are not exactly idolistic for children, as they indulge in snorting drugs in their dressing room and go back to filming right after.

Although it's uncertain whether this is the reality of children's program hosts, Druski's take on the behind-the-scenes of Ms Rachel's learning videos prompted several reactions online.

"Thought this was real for a sec," tweeted one person.

Ad

"Ms. rachel about to send yo a*s a cease & desist lmaooo," joked an X user.

"Lmao bro hitting the cig while holding the bus is diabolical. druski hell for this," commented another.

"No fr it's no way they b sober making these vids," claimed one user.

Meanwhile, some X users praised Druski for always being innovative with his skits.

Ad

"This n***a got a generational amount of meme content," wrote a netizen.

"Nah this fool don't miss lmaooo," said another.

"Yo , Druski really got unlimited resources, who's helping him write these skits," commented one individual.

Druski imitates YouTuber Ms Rachel's learning videos in new comedy sketch

Druski and Ana began their skit by singing the ABC song, similar to how Ms Rachel recites them in her YouTube videos for children. Soon, the director yelled 'cut' and the two walked away from the green screen background, with Druski playfully slapping Ana's b*ttocks.

Ad

The comedian then cursed out children while speaking to a man supposedly playing the director. Druski seemingly portrayed hosts of such shows to harbor annoyance for children behind the camera.

Ad

The scene then cut to Druski speaking aggressively to someone on the phone, and seconds later, dancing to the numbers song with goofy steps.

As Druski and Ana continued dancing in front of the camera, the supposed director stood a few steps aside with a prop bus in his hand while smoking a cigarette indifferently.

In the next scene, the same man can be seen consuming some powder drugs in Druski's dressing room as the comedian smiled and warned him, "Don't play with it." As the 30-year-old stood up from his chair to put on his Afro wig, the camera zoomed in to hilariously show the residuals of the drug present under his nose.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, the comedian moved on to film the next scene with regained enthusiasm without wiping out the evidence of the drug. He can then be seen grooving to Baby Shark unbothered.

Ms Rachel has not yet addressed Druski's parody of her learning videos.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amrita Das Amrita is a trends writer at SK POP. She completed her post-graduation in English Language and Literature and has a rich writing experience in covering diverse topics such as blockchain technology, product reviews, travel guides, subtitles, and pop culture. However, her personal interest has always been in popular culture, which has aided her with injecting fresh insights to her stories.



Amrita emphasizes familiarizing herself with the topic at hand before approaching it solely from a writer’s perspective. She usually takes the longer route in sifting through all available information online, and makes use of primary sources and verified/official social media handles to check for consistency in details.



In case of discrepancies, she delves deeper into the primary and secondary sources for clarification, choosing to let go of a detail in case its accuracy cannot be established. She supports this approach by centering objectivity in her reportage, keeping her tone neutral at all times.



When not obsessing over a particular detail in her report, Amrita can be found reading fiction or exploring new shows or movies. Know More