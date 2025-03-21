"He really got her pregnant?"— Fans react after Bambi from Coulda Been Love says she is pregnant with Druski's child

In a TikTok Live on March 21, 2025, Bambi, the winner of Druski's dating reality show, Coulda Been Love, claimed that she was pregnant with his child. Bambi's announcement left fans of the YouTube reality show in disbelief as many questioned the legitimacy of her claims. However, as of writing this article, neither Druski nor Bambi have given any evidence or additional confirmation about the pregnancy news.

The comedian's show Coulda Been Love premiered on February 14, 2025. It followed Druski on a quest to find love among a cast of contestants. Eventually Bambi won the show along with the $50,000 grand prize. However, her latest revelation has sparked skepticism, as fans pointed out inconsistencies in the timeline.

Following Bambi’s claim that she is expecting Druski’s child, netizens took to social media to express their shock and disbelief about the announcement. While one fan said that they were hoping for another contestant to win, they were glad that Bambi won as she "made the show more interesting." However, the fan also wondered if Druski really got her pregnant.

"This show was hilarious, man.😂 I was rooting for Switcheroo to win, cause I'd pick her off the rip, just cause she finer than a mf! But I was glad Bambi won, she made the show more interesting, she brought all the vibes needed. Druski's a fool. He really got her pregnant?" one fan commented.

While some fans seemingly believed the news of the alleged pregnancy, others questioned the time of Bambi's claims. They noted that the show was filmed months before its February premiere.

"I love that Bambi won," another shared.

"Congratulations to Druski on becoming a father," a fan wrote on X.

"How the hell did she get pregnat within what a month? this makes no sense bro," one user pointed out the timeline discrepancy.

"Bro she lyin the series was shot on November," someone stated.

"Y'all slow if you believe this lmaoo," another person tweeted.

Bambi appeared on Druski's YouTube show Coulda Been Love

The dating reality series, Coulda Been Love starred comedian and influencer Druski, whose real name is Andrew Desbordes. It followed Druski as he searched for love from among a group of women competing for both his affection and a $50,000 grand prize. Hosted by Caleb Pressley of Barstool Sports, the series premiered on YouTube on February 14, 2025.

On the show, Druski, known for his viral sketches and collaborations with artists like Drake, Jack Harlow, and Lil Yachty, hoped to find a partner who truly cared for him and not his fame. Bambi ultimately won the competition as well as the grand prize of $50,000.

Coulda Been Love featured a diverse group of contestants competing for Druski’s affection, according to The Direct. Notable names included Rosa, who openly sought a baby daddy, Bambi, a fiercely loyal contender, and Nina Lin, a contestant who was proud of her Chinese heritage. Others like Breanna, Amber Brenton, and Kamille brought unique personalities.

The Direct reported that Bambi is a 23-year-old Coulda Been Love contestant who stood out for her intense devotion to Druski and had his name tattooed on her chest. As of now, neither Druski nor Bambi have provided further evidence or confirmation regarding the pregnancy claim.

