"Whole new level of self-awareness right there" - Netizens react as Finn Wolfhard says he should have gone to therapy after Stranger Things

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard spoke exclusively to People magazine on April 6, 2025, and spoke about what he would change about the show. The 22-year-old acknowledged that if he could relive the experience, he would take better care of his mental health.

Ad

He told the publication that while he didn't think he would "ever go back and do something over," he would "directly put myself into therapy."

“I don't think I'd ever go back and do something over, but maybe I would go back to when the show first came out and blew up, and I would directly put myself into therapy.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The actor also said that the success of the show was "so crazy and overnight" that they didn't have any time to think about all of it. A clip of the interview was shared on X by @PopCrave on April 6. When netizens and fans saw the video, they took to social media to react to the comments that Finn made.

They mostly praised the actor for the comment, as one user said that it was a new level of self-awareness.

Ad

“Whole new level of self-awareness right there,” wrote one netizen.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others reacted with similar comments stating that it wasn't a joke, as some noted that child stars need support before they shoot to fame, like the cast of Stranger Things did. X users also said that people should appreciate and protect Finn Wolfhard and all other child actors, as some stated that therapy should "come in the Netflix deal."

“They actually need therapy, it’s not even a joke,” wrote another user.

Ad

“Now, he's saying what so many young stars wish they had: support before the spotlight,” said another user.

“Aww Finn Wolfhard being real about the pressures of fame.. He's giving us a glimpse into the not-so-glamorous side of stardom,” another one said.

“We should really appreciate and protect kid actors more.. Glad to see he came really far and didn’t break under pressure,” another one said.

Ad

“Therapy should come in the Netflix deal tbh,” commented one.

“The duffer brothers stole his youth,” alleged one X user.

Finn Wolfhard opened up about wanting therapy post-Stranger Things

During his interview with People magazine, actor Finn Wolfhard spoke about one thing that he would have done differently before he got famous for his role in Stranger Things. The 22-year-old explained why he didn't choose to go to therapy at the time, as he acknowledged that making errors and growing from them is a natural part of being human.

Ad

The Stranger Things star continued to say that while he could have done certain things differently, he would have made "a mistake in a different way." He added that childhood and life were "about trial and error."

“It was so crazy and overnight that there was not really any time to think about that. I would end up probably making a mistake in a different way anyways,” Wolfhard said.

Ad

Ad

It is worth noting that this isn't the first time the star discussed having issues with his sudden celebrity status. Finn Wolfhard stated in a February 1, 2023, interview with GQ magazine that his mental health was impacted by his "crazy whirlwind career."

The actor clarified that he was able to handle everything at first and "did not talk about anything." However, he said that things changed a few years later, and he began having regular panic attacks. He said that while people seemed to think he was "having the best time," things were changing for him as "anxieties were forming."

Ad

“Everyone was like, ‘Look at him, he’s fine. He’s having the best time… But in reality, I was probably also developing, and things were happening in my brain,” he added.

Ad

Variety reported on January 26, 2025, that Finn Wolfhard had admitted that his last day on Stranger Things' set was "incredibly emotional.” He said that it was emotional as everyone on the set "had a long journey and shared it together" for nearly ten years. The Ghostbusters star said that the reason it was emotional for him was because the show was "the last ten years of [my] life."

"Also for the creators, the Duffer Bros. started when they were 30 and now they are 40. Everyone had a long journey and shared it together.”

Ad

The actor continued to say that he spent his "whole childhood" with the cast and crew. Comparing it to leaving old toys behind, the actor said that it was "sort of a Toy Story 3 moment." Finn Wolfhard went on to say that since it was "really special," he thought "it couldn't have ended better."

Netflix's Tudum reported in December 2024 that filming for Stranger Things season 5 was completed in December and the final season is set to air later in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bias Sinha Bias has been a lifestyle trends writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English and is currently pursuing a M.Ed degree. She has previously worked as a creative writing mentor, book editor, proofreader, content creator, and a academic content writer for close to 4 years.



Bias strives to report accurately and ethically by staying true to what she writes and keeping herself up-to-date about everything. She feels lucky to be working under responsible and helpful managers at Sportskeeda, who always push her to do her best.



Bias admires Michelle Obama and Selena Gomez because she sees them both as strong, independent women who have been through a lot but are still standing tall. She has had the privilege of interviewing India's very own Prince of Kolkata - Sourav Ganguly in her career so far.



In her leisure time, she reads, makes DIY crafts, paints, creates scrapbooks, and watches series, and is also working on her own novel. Know More