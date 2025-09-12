  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Napheesa Collier
  • 2025 WNBA MVP: Sportskeeda crowns Napheesa Collier ahead of A'ja Wilson as historic season takes center stage

2025 WNBA MVP: Sportskeeda crowns Napheesa Collier ahead of A'ja Wilson as historic season takes center stage

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Sep 12, 2025 13:54 GMT
Sportskeeda crowns Napheesa Collier ahead of A
Sportskeeda crowns Napheesa Collier ahead of A'ja Wilson as historic season takes center stage. (Photo: IMAGN)

Napheesa Collier is Sportskeeda's choice to win the 2025 WNBA Most Valuable Player award, ahead of A'ja Wilson and Alyssa Thomas. Collier's historic season was hard to ignore, though that doesn't mean Wilson's incredible run in the last two months should be ignored.

Ad

There will be 68 media members who will vote on the 2025 WNBA MVP and other major awards. Each member can vote for five players and assign first to fifth, with each rank corresponding to a specific number of points.

Here's the breakdown:

  • First place: 10 points
  • Second place: 7 points
  • Third place: 5 points
  • Fourth place: 3 points
  • Fifth place: 1 point

If Sportskeeda had a vote, the ranking would be Napheesa Collier, A'ja Wilson, Alyssa Thomas, Allisha Gray and Kelsey Mitchell.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

While Thomas had a legitimate shot at winning the WNBA MVP this season, it became a two-player race in the final two weeks. Collier and Wilson have separated themselves.

Why Napheesa Collier over A'ja Wilson?

Why Napheesa Collier over A&#039;ja Wilson? (Photo: GETTY)
Why Napheesa Collier over A'ja Wilson? (Photo: GETTY)

Napheesa Collier averaged 22.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game. Collier was second in scoring to A'ja Wilson, who averaged 23.4 points. Wilson also averaged more rebounds, steals and blocks per game.

Ad

However, Collier was the more efficient player, as she joined Elena Delle Donne as the only two players to record a 50/40/90 season. Donne did it in 2019, winning the WNBA MVP and a WNBA championship.

Collier finishing the season by joining the 50/40/90 club would likely be the decider, even though Wilson played more games and put up more points per game. In terms of head-to-head, the Minnesota Lynx dominated the Las Vegas Aces this season 3-1.

Ad

The Lynx also had the best record in the WNBA at 34-10, while the Aces finished second at 30-14. Las Vegas did finish the season on a 16-game winning streak, though they were pretty mediocre in the first three months of the season before finding rhythm after a 111-58 loss to Minnesota on Aug. 2.

Ad

For the advanced metric, A'ja Wilson had a higher PER, but if Napheesa Collier's PER was adjusted due to missing games, she would have a higher PER than the Las Vegas Aces superstar, as per CBS Sports.

Collier's 11 missed games are a record for a possible MVP winner, but the WNBA doesn't have the same award eligibility rules as the NBA. The league also increased the number of games from 40 to 44 due to the addition of the Golden State Valkyries.

Ad

It's not fair to punish Collier for missing games since there's no rule about her eligibility. Nevertheless, both player deserves to win the award, but if Sportskeeda had a vote, it would be the Minnesota Lynx superstar.

Alyssa Thomas, Allisha Gray and Kelsey Mitchell are also MVP candidates

Alyssa Thomas would have had a shot at getting second place if the Phoenix Mercury had a better team record. The Mercury finished at 27-17, plus a three-game losing streak to end the season. Thomas did record eight triple-doubles this season, including three straight from Aug. 3 to 7.

Ad

Allisha Gray had her breakout season for the Atlanta Dream, averaging 18.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game. It wouldn't be surprising if Gray even gets a second-place vote for the year she had. She's the main reason why the Dream are the third seed for the upcoming playoffs.

Kelsey Mitchell also had the best season of her career for the Indiana Fever. With Caitlin Clark being limited to just 13 games this season, Mitchell led the Fever's offense to finish as the sixth-seed with a 24-20 record.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications