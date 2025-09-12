2025 WNBA MVP: Sportskeeda crowns Napheesa Collier ahead of A'ja Wilson as historic season takes center stage

Napheesa Collier is Sportskeeda's choice to win the 2025 WNBA Most Valuable Player award, ahead of A'ja Wilson and Alyssa Thomas. Collier's historic season was hard to ignore, though that doesn't mean Wilson's incredible run in the last two months should be ignored. There will be 68 media members who will vote on the 2025 WNBA MVP and other major awards. Each member can vote for five players and assign first to fifth, with each rank corresponding to a specific number of points. Here's the breakdown: First place: 10 pointsSecond place: 7 pointsThird place: 5 pointsFourth place: 3 pointsFifth place: 1 pointIf Sportskeeda had a vote, the ranking would be Napheesa Collier, A'ja Wilson, Alyssa Thomas, Allisha Gray and Kelsey Mitchell. While Thomas had a legitimate shot at winning the WNBA MVP this season, it became a two-player race in the final two weeks. Collier and Wilson have separated themselves.Why Napheesa Collier over A'ja Wilson?Why Napheesa Collier over A'ja Wilson? (Photo: GETTY)Napheesa Collier averaged 22.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game. Collier was second in scoring to A'ja Wilson, who averaged 23.4 points. Wilson also averaged more rebounds, steals and blocks per game. However, Collier was the more efficient player, as she joined Elena Delle Donne as the only two players to record a 50/40/90 season. Donne did it in 2019, winning the WNBA MVP and a WNBA championship. Collier finishing the season by joining the 50/40/90 club would likely be the decider, even though Wilson played more games and put up more points per game. In terms of head-to-head, the Minnesota Lynx dominated the Las Vegas Aces this season 3-1. The Lynx also had the best record in the WNBA at 34-10, while the Aces finished second at 30-14. Las Vegas did finish the season on a 16-game winning streak, though they were pretty mediocre in the first three months of the season before finding rhythm after a 111-58 loss to Minnesota on Aug. 2. For the advanced metric, A'ja Wilson had a higher PER, but if Napheesa Collier's PER was adjusted due to missing games, she would have a higher PER than the Las Vegas Aces superstar, as per CBS Sports. Collier's 11 missed games are a record for a possible MVP winner, but the WNBA doesn't have the same award eligibility rules as the NBA. The league also increased the number of games from 40 to 44 due to the addition of the Golden State Valkyries.It's not fair to punish Collier for missing games since there's no rule about her eligibility. Nevertheless, both player deserves to win the award, but if Sportskeeda had a vote, it would be the Minnesota Lynx superstar. Alyssa Thomas, Allisha Gray and Kelsey Mitchell are also MVP candidatesAlyssa Thomas would have had a shot at getting second place if the Phoenix Mercury had a better team record. The Mercury finished at 27-17, plus a three-game losing streak to end the season. Thomas did record eight triple-doubles this season, including three straight from Aug. 3 to 7. Allisha Gray had her breakout season for the Atlanta Dream, averaging 18.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game. It wouldn't be surprising if Gray even gets a second-place vote for the year she had. She's the main reason why the Dream are the third seed for the upcoming playoffs.Kelsey Mitchell also had the best season of her career for the Indiana Fever. With Caitlin Clark being limited to just 13 games this season, Mitchell led the Fever's offense to finish as the sixth-seed with a 24-20 record.