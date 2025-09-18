The 2025 WNBA playoffs may still be in the opening round, but the drama is already piling up. The Minnesota Lynx became the first squad to advance, sweeping the Golden State Valkyries in Round 1, while every other matchup is headed to a decisive Game 3 with upset potential looming.

The shorthanded No. 6 Indiana Fever, riddled by injuries, will battle the No. 3 Atlanta Dream for a spot in Round 2. Meanwhile, the No. 7 Seattle Storm stunned the No. 2 Las Vegas Aces to halt their historic win streak, and the No. 4 Phoenix Mercury stand just one victory away from ousting the reigning champion No. 5 New York Liberty.

This season’s introduction of the new 1-1-1 first-round playoff format has delivered immediate excitement, injecting fresh intensity into the postseason—especially ahead of the WNBA Finals expansion, which will shift from a best-of-five to a best-of-seven series.

With so many twists still possible in this year’s bracket, here’s a look back at three of the most memorable upsets in WNBA playoff history.

While no team has ever squandered a 2-0 lead in playoff history, there have been plenty of moments where lower seeds shocked higher-ranked opponents. Here are three of the biggest.

3 biggest upsets in WNBA playoffs history

#1. No. 4 Charlotte Sting stun No. 1 Cleveland Rockers in 2001

In the 2001 postseason, the No. 4 Charlotte Sting took on the top-seeded Cleveland Rockers in a first-round matchup. Charlotte finished with an 18-14 record, while Cleveland stood at 22-10.

The Sting had already proven to be a tough matchup, winning two of three regular season contests against Cleveland, and history repeated itself in the playoffs.

Charlotte grabbed Game 1 with a 53-46 victory, dropped Game 2 in a 69-51 blowout, but sealed the series with a 72-64 road win in the decider.

The Sting went on to upset the New York Liberty in Round 2, before falling in two games to the LA Sparks in the Finals.

#2. No. 1 Connecticut Sun and LA Sparks fall in 2006 conference finals

The 2006 postseason was marked by both No. 1 seeds bowing out in the conference finals. The Connecticut Sun, owners of a 26-8 regular season record, were toppled by the 23-11 Detroit Shock in three games. Meanwhile, the 25-9 LA Sparks were swept aside by the 21-13 Sacramento Monarchs.

With both No. 2 seeds advancing, Detroit and Sacramento squared off in the Finals, where the Shock prevailed in a five-game thriller.

3) No. 6 Chicago Sky’s Cinderella run to the 2021 title

The 2021 Chicago Sky limped into the postseason as a No. 6 seed with a 16-16 record, dealing with multiple injuries, including star Candace Parker, who suited up for only 23 of 32 games.

But the Sky caught fire in the playoffs. They knocked out the No. 7 Dallas Wings and the No. 3 Minnesota Lynx in the single-elimination opening rounds. Then, they dispatched the Connecticut Sun 3-1 in the semifinals, before clashing with the No. 5 Phoenix Mercury in the Finals.

Once there, Chicago left no doubt. The Sky dominated the Mercury in four games, highlighted by a 36-point blowout in Game 3.

Kahleah Copper earned Finals MVP honors as Chicago captured its first-ever championship, capping a stunning underdog run.

