3 Caitlin Clark records Paige Bueckers could break in her rookie season

Paige Bueckers is now an NCAA champion, approaching the WNBA stage having won everything possible. At this stage of her career, her accolades put her a prong above Caitlin Clark. With their status as the faces of the next generation of women's basketball, one can expect comparisons across the board.

In her rookie season, Clark set various records and elevated her profile. The Fever superstar took the league by storm and redefined expectations of a rookie in the WNBA. Paige Bueckers is now entering the league with a similar profile and warrants the question - how many of Clark's records could Bueckers realistically stake a claim on?

Three Caitlin Clark record Paige Bueckers could break in her rookie WNBA season

#1 Most triple-doubles by a rookie in the WNBA - 2

The record for most triple-doubles by a rookie in the WNBA is held by Caitlin Clark who's also the first rookie to record a triple-double in the league after achieving the feat against the LA Sparks in July 2024. The Fever guard then added to her triple-double tally with another stellar performance against the New York Liberty in September.

Bueckers, who averaged 20 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.6 assists for her collegiate career, stands a good chance at staking this record. The guard, despite playing on a stacked Huskies roster, managed near triple-doubles on many occasions, with a 21-point, eight-rebound, nine-assist performance in January 2025 against Villanova demonstrating her status as a triple-double threat.

Paige Bueckers during her near triple-double performance in January against Villanova - Source: Getty

With the Wings likely to give the reins of their offense to Bueckers, the star guard is expected to put up big numbers. So, it won't be surprising if she secures more than two triple-doubles over the season and breaks Clark's record.

#2 Fastest player to record 100 points and 50 assists - 8 games

The Dallas Wings are far away from contention and are likely to use the 2025 WNBA season to let Bueckers, the undeniable face of the franchise, familiarize herself with the league and make plays for the team.

Paige Bueckers, who's a polished scorer and a talented playmaker, would have to average roughlt 12.5 points and 6.5 assists a game for her first eight games to achieve this feat.

Considering her performances in the NCAA Tournament and the form she's in entering the WNBA with, it could be another Caitlin Clark record the Huskies legend gets her name on.

#3 Most consecutive games with at least one 3-pointer made by a rookie - 40

Caitlin Clark made at least one 3-pointer in all games of her rookie season, meaning it's a record that Bueckers could match - but not single-handedly claim.

Bueckers, who shot at a 42% clip from 3 for her collegiate career, attempting close to 5 shots a night, doesn't shoot at a volume as high as Clark's. But she's an efficient shooter who made nearly two 3-pointers a game during her Huskies tenure.

With the improved spacing of the WNBA floor and freedom to get her own, Paige Bueckers could replicate Clark and go the entire season with at least a made 3-pointer every game.

An exciting star is set to enter the WNBA, so fans anticipate broken records and a rivalry for the ages between Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark, who could be the guards that define the WNBA for years to come.

Bueckers taking over some of Clark's records could be the start of the narrative that could elevate the WNBA to global status, akin to how Magic Johnson and Larry Bird helped change the NBA.

