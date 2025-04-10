Last season in the WNBA saw new players come into the limelight with top gameplay while some veteran stars like Kelsey Plum struggled to impress with subpar performances.

Other prominent names like Sabrina Ionescu and Chelsea Gray didn't have the best of seasons, as their performances also dipped considerably. While Gray was injured for the first half of the season and missed 13 games, Kelsey Plum and Ionescu were generally inconsistent and unable to replicate the kind of gameplay they are known for.

Although Ionescu had a decent regular season with the New York Liberty, averaging 18.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, it wasn't the best by her usual standards.

Plum also struggled from the start, especially with her shooting, which was considerably felt by the Las Vegas Aces in offense. As for Gray, her contribution to the team was significantly lower, even after returning from injury.

With the 2025 season presenting a new set of challenges as teams beef up their rosters with new moves and trades, we look at how the aforementioned guards who had a dip last year can work themselves back to form.

3 guards with massive expectations after subpar 2024 season ft.Kelsey Plum

#1. Chelsea Gray's Unrivaled performance speaks to her WNBA comeback

Chelsea Gray was one of several WNBA stars who took part in the inaugural edition of the Unrivaled women's basketball league this offseason. She suited up for Rose BC and went on to win the tournament's Championship MVP award. Gray put up a top-level performance that saw her average 21.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.4 assists in 14 games played.

Her performances in the competition give a glimpse into how far she's come after her injury setback and inconsistency last year.

Ahead of the 2025 season, Las Vegas made new additions to the team, like Cheyenne Parker-Tyus, while some players left the franchise. Tiffany Hayes joined the WNBA's newest team, the Golden State Valkyries, while Kelsey Plum left for the LA Sparks.

However, with stars like Parker-Tyus playing alongside WNBA Player of the Year A'ja Wilson and highly rated center Elizabeth Kitley, the Aces are positioned to be a team where Gray could make a huge impact next season.

She would be expected to step up massively, and if anything, her performances this offseason are a good indicator of how terrific she will be.

#2. Top-level shooting is expected from Sabrina Ionescu after a disappointing Finals experience

Even though the New York Liberty won the 2024 WNBA title, it wasn't the best outing in terms of shooting for Sabrina Ionescu. The 27-year-old guard struggled with that aspect of her game in the Finals, with her shooting percentage from the field dropping to 30.8% from 39.4% in the regular season.

As a result, her performance was criticized by fans and analysts alike. This is a challenge that Ionescu will hope to rectify, as the bulk of her gameplay depends upon her shooting.

Even though the NY Liberty brought in Natasha Cloud after the departure of Courtney Vandersloot in the offseason, Ionescu will be expected to step up as she enters an important leadership role this term.

#3. LA Sparks to benefit from Kelsey Plum's championship experience

The Los Angeles Sparks decided to give away their No. 2 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft to bring Kelsey Plum from Las Vegas. It was a move that showed the Sparks' preference for experience as they continue to rebuild the team.

Therefore, she will need to repay the faith placed in her by the franchise as the new season inches closer. Last year, Kelsey Plum suffered an inconsistent run of games from the start but eventually regained form and finished the season with a third All-Star selection.

Now, the two-time WNBA champion will be expected to bring her championship experience to help the Sparks mount a strong challenge in 2025.

