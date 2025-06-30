3 Lynx players Indiana Fever must fear ahead of Commissioner's Cup Final feat. Napheesa Collier

The Indiana Fever are one win away from lifting their first trophy after 13 years. However, getting their hands on the 2025 Commissioner’s Cup on Tuesday night won't be a walk in the park for Caitlin Clark and Co. That's because opponents are Napheesa Collier-led Minnesota Lynx, who are comfortably atop the standings.

Here are three Lynx players who could pose the biggest threat to the Fever’s Commissioner’s Cup hopes.

Three Lynx players Indiana Fever must fear ahead of Commissioner's Cup Final feat. Napheesa Collier

#1 Napheesa Collier

Napheesa Collier is in the midst of an MVP-caliber season, posting career-high numbers, with 24.5 points and 3.8 assists per game, along with 8.4 rebounds. She's also displayed her defensive prowess by averaging a combined 3.3 steals and blocks.

Collier suffered a back injury during Minnesota’s June 18 matchup with the Las Vegas Aces, missing the next two games. But Collier put all concerns to rest by returning in dominant form, averaging 24.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists over the following two contests.

#2 Courtney Williams

Courtney Williams has established herself as the primary playmaker for the Minnesota Lynx’s starting lineup after arriving in 2024. She has improved since last year, averaging a team-high 5.9 assists per game.

However, it’s not just her passing that the Fever need to be aware of. Williams has also taken on more of the scoring load. The 13.0 points per game she averages is her highest since the 2021 season and the third-best on the team. Her dual-threat ability has directly contributed to the Lynx’s success this season.

#3 Kayla McBride

Kayla McBride’s 2025 averages of 15.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game align with the numbers she has put up across her career. However, it’s her perimeter defense that has impressed this season, lodging a career-high in steals per game (1.4).

She will be expected to share the task of containing Caitlin Clark with Courtney Williams should the Fever guard suit up on Tuesday. McBride also remains the Lynx’s primary threat from 3-point land, capable of shifting games' momentum with a hot stretch.

