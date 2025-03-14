3 Players Indiana Fever should add to their roster in the WNBA Draft to power title run ft. Aneesah Morrow

The Indiana Fever are entering the 2025 with a positive outlook on the year. Last season, the entire was based around how quickly and how well would Caitlin Clark adjust to the WNBA.

Well, the 2024 No. 1 overall pick proved she has what it takes as she earned WNBA Rookie of the Year, All-WNBA First Team, WNBA All-Rookie Team, WNBA All-Star as well as leading the league in assists.

The pairing of first-overall picks Clark and Aliyah Boston also led the Fever back to the WNBA playoffs for the first time since 2016. However, this season will be about building around the rookie duo and going further than just the first round.

Despite offseason roster changes, the Indiana Fever still need a ball-handler, stronger defense and more scoring options. Here are three players in the 2025 WNBA draft that could help Indiana take the next step.

Aneesah Morrow - LSU

2025 LSU Archive - Source: Getty

Aneesah Morrow has been one of the best players in the country all season as she has quickly established herself as the face of LSU Women's Basketball in just her second season in the program.

Morrow has averaged 18.5 points and 13.6 rebounds per game while leading the NCAA in double-doubles with 27 so far this year. She has also been named a semifinalist for the Naismith Player of the Year and a semi-finalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.

On a team with the likes of Clark, Boston and DeWanna Bonner, a player that can score when they're not on the court while also playing lock down defense would improve to major holes in the Fever's lineup from last year.

Azzi Fudd - UConn

Marquette v Connecticut - Source: Getty

Azzi Fudd's draft stock remains uncertain due to injuries that have disrupted her UConn career. With an additional year of eligibility, her decision to declare for the 2025 WNBA draft or return to Storrs, Connecticut is still undecided.

However, one undeniable fact about Fudd is her elite shooting ability. She earned All-Big East First Team after a season of shooting a career-high 43.4 percent from beyond the arc and a career-high 47.2 percent from the field. This season, she has averaged 12.8 points and 1.6 assists per game.

Although Fudd has never been the main ball-handler at UConn and may not be the backup distributor that the Fever needs to replace Erica Wheeler, her elite shooting could complement Caitlin Clark and that pairing has the potential to significantly boost Clark's assist totals in her second year.

With scorers like Bonner and Mitchell on the court with Clark, Fudd could fit nicely into the rotation, especially when Indiana needs to spread the floor.

Rori Harmon - Texas

Texas v South Carolina - Source: Getty

Rori Harmon may be exactly what the Indiana Fever are looking for to replace Erica Wheeler's role and production off the bench. Harmon is a defensive guard that can also distribute.

This season at Texas, the Longhorn averaged 5.9 assists per game as well as 2.2 steals. Her defensive prowess has landed her in the conversation for Naismith Defensive Player of the Year and was named a semifinalist for the award.

