3 players Indiana Fever could target if DeWanna Bonner leaves via trade feat. Aari McDonald

The DeWanna Bonner chapter in Indiana looks to be closing soon, as Annie Costabile reported Tuesday that the veteran forward “has no interest in returning to play for the Fever,” with a trade or being waived as the likeliest outcomes.

Ad

Costabile noted that Bonner’s top destinations are either the Phoenix Mercury or Atlanta Dream. Of course, for any trade to happen, the Fever would need to agree to suitable terms.

Bonner was one of the most sought-after free agents this past offseason, ultimately signing a one-year, $200,000 deal with the Fever. Per Costabile’s report, while a trade is still on the table, her contract is unprotected — meaning Indiana could cut her outright and only be responsible for the prorated portion of her salary.

Ad

Trending

Whether the Fever use a Bonner move to gain players or cap relief, here are some potential targets they could consider.

3 potential trade or replacement targets for DeWanna Bonner

#1. Sami Whitcomb

Sami Whitcomb - Source: Getty

If DeWanna Bonner is set on reuniting with Alyssa Thomas in Phoenix, the Mercury could offer up veteran guard Sami Whitcomb. The 36-year-old is averaging 9.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists, and would give the Fever solid backcourt depth — especially in case of another injury to Caitlin Clark or others.

Ad

According to Spotrac’s trade machine, Bonner’s $200K deal for Whitcomb’s $125K salary would work financially.

#2. Stefanie Dolson

Stefanie Dolson - Source: Getty

Though she’s having a down year in both scoring and rebounding, Stefanie Dolson could still provide value as a veteran stretch big. With the Washington Mystics leaning toward younger talent, Dolson, 33, may be available.

Ad

A Bonner-for-Dolson swap would bring in a former All-Star who could provide locker room leadership and bench minutes. Dolson is set to make $170,000 this year, and Bonner’s contract would be a financial fit in a potential deal

#3. Aari McDonald

Aari McDonald - Source: Getty

If Indiana ends up waiving DeWanna Bonner instead of trading her, they could use the freed-up roster spot to bring back fan favorite Aari McDonald.

McDonald, who joined the team briefly on a hardship contract while Clark and Sophie Cunningham were injured, turned heads in just three games with averages of 11.0 points and 3.0 assists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Ezekiel Hirro John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.



He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.



A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.



He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists. Know More