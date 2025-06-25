3 players Indiana Fever could target if DeWanna Bonner leaves via trade feat. Aari McDonald

The DeWanna Bonner chapter in Indiana looks to be closing soon, as Annie Costabile reported Tuesday that the veteran forward “has no interest in returning to play for the Fever,” with a trade or being waived as the likeliest outcomes.
Costabile noted that Bonner’s top destinations are either the Phoenix Mercury or Atlanta Dream. Of course, for any trade to happen, the Fever would need to agree to suitable terms.
Bonner was one of the most sought-after free agents this past offseason, ultimately signing a one-year, $200,000 deal with the Fever. Per Costabile’s report, while a trade is still on the table, her contract is unprotected — meaning Indiana could cut her outright and only be responsible for the prorated portion of her salary.
Whether the Fever use a Bonner move to gain players or cap relief, here are some potential targets they could consider.
3 potential trade or replacement targets for DeWanna Bonner
#1. Sami Whitcomb
If DeWanna Bonner is set on reuniting with Alyssa Thomas in Phoenix, the Mercury could offer up veteran guard Sami Whitcomb. The 36-year-old is averaging 9.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists, and would give the Fever solid backcourt depth — especially in case of another injury to Caitlin Clark or others.
According to Spotrac’s trade machine, Bonner’s $200K deal for Whitcomb’s $125K salary would work financially.
#2. Stefanie Dolson
Though she’s having a down year in both scoring and rebounding, Stefanie Dolson could still provide value as a veteran stretch big. With the Washington Mystics leaning toward younger talent, Dolson, 33, may be available.
A Bonner-for-Dolson swap would bring in a former All-Star who could provide locker room leadership and bench minutes. Dolson is set to make $170,000 this year, and Bonner’s contract would be a financial fit in a potential deal
#3. Aari McDonald
If Indiana ends up waiving DeWanna Bonner instead of trading her, they could use the freed-up roster spot to bring back fan favorite Aari McDonald.
McDonald, who joined the team briefly on a hardship contract while Clark and Sophie Cunningham were injured, turned heads in just three games with averages of 11.0 points and 3.0 assists.