3 reasons why Aari McDonald should feature in starting lineup if Caitlin Clark misses Commissioner's Cup Final

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever travel to Minneapolis on Tuesday to face the Minnesota Lynx in the Commissioner's Cup final. Despite the momentous occasion, the Fever could be without Clark, as she continues to sit out due to a groin injury. Aari McDonald could be a potential replacement after she re-joined the Fever on Wednesday.
Having played three games before being waived on June 13, McDonald signed a rest-of-the-season deal after DeWanna Bonner's exit. Since her return, the guard has played against the Sparks and the Wings, playing a key role in both games.
Slated to face the Lynx in the Commissioner's Cup Final next, the Fever are sweating on Clark's health. Although she participated in the Fever's afternoon practice on Sunday, CC's availability will be a game-time decision.
If Clark sits out, here are three reasons why Aari McDonald should feature in the starting lineup.
Three reasons why Aari McDonald should feature in the starting lineup if Clark misses out
#3 Existing chemistry and experience with the roster
Having played three games before being waived by the Fever, Aari McDonald is familiar with Indiana's backcourt. Her appearances came during Clarks' five-game absence at the start of the season, getting accustomed to playing alongside Lexie Hull and Kelsey Mitchell. This familiarity doesn't disrupt the chemistry on the court and allows the Fever to play their game.
Her experience with the roster was evident on her return to the roster on Wednesday, as she fit right in. Since re-signing, McDonald has recorded 13 (vs. Wings) and 14 points (vs. Sparks), respectively, displaying her chemistry with the other Fever guards. Her familiarity with the group could be a huge asset, especially in a championship game.
#2 Proven scoring and playmaking ability
Aari McDonald could fill in the gap left by Caitlin Clark, as she's a capable scorer and can function as a secondary playmaker.
The guard is quick in transitioning and can run down the court and initiate offences on her terms. Unlike many, McDonald doesn't rely on others to run plays and often makes them herself. She recorded six assists against the Wings on Friday, which was only bettered by Kelsey Mitchell.
Furthermore, McDonald is also an efficient scorer and doesn't shy away from going to the basket. Against Dallas, she shot 66.7% and has a shooting average of 51.4% in her last three games.
In comparison, Clark has struggled to make her shots in her last three games, averaging only 26.5%. Although she's not a 3-point shooter like CC, the former Sparks guard could provide points efficiently.
#3 Provides defensive tenacity against the Lynx
Although her shooting prowess can be a huge asset, McDonald's defensive tenacity makes her a great addition to the Fever.
A great on-ball defender with quick feet and high energy, she will be handy against ball handlers like Courtney Williams and Kayla McBride. The guard is also a great perimeter defender and could play a huge role in disrupting the tempo early in the game.
McDonald's defensive prowess was lauded by Kelsey Mitchell after the victory against the Wings, praising McDonald for being "great on both ends" and an "unbelievable" pickup by the Fever.