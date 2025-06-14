Aari McDonald provided relief for the Indiana Fever after injuries to their backcourt players for three games. However, the team ended the hardship contract with McDonald, allowing her to move to another team in the WNBA.

Her new home could be with Angel Reese’s Chicago Sky, whose are struggling at the start of the season.

Here are three reasons why the Sky should sign Aari McDonald.

3 reasons why Angel Reese's Chicago Sky should sign Aari McDonald

1. Aari McDonald provides scoring boost

Aari McDonald played 25 minutes per game and averaged 11.0 points in her three games with the Fever. That scoring output would put her as the second-leading scorer for the Sky this season, as the team has struggled to put up offensive performances.

McDonald also tallied 42.9 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from the three-point line, making defenses respect her offensive capabilities.

The 5-foot-6 McDonald would add another offensive threat in the backcourt for the Sky on top of Ariel Atkins and Courtney Vandersloot, both of whom are inconsistent offensive performers this season.

At 2-7 and at the bottom of the standings, the Sky would need any offense it can manufacture.

2. She can push the pace further

The Chicago Sky is fifth in the league in pace at 96.67, but stands 11th in the league in fastbreak points at 9.6 per game. McDonald, known for her fast-paced style of play, would boost the Sky’s tempo.

McDonald could help the Sky improve in that department for the rest of the season, as the team has already been struggling to score on half-court plays for most of the games this year.

3. McDonald is not a slouch on defense

Aari McDonald has shown that she can compete on the defensive end too this season. She averaged 2.0 steals in three games with the Fever, staying ahead of opposing players.

The Sky ranks second-to-last in defensive rating at 111.2. Adding McDonald would mean another two-way guard on their roster, one that can hang amongst the league’s top guards.

McDonald can also provide hustle plays and some intangibles on the court, which would be pivotal in the Sky’s quest back to the playoff hunt as the WNBA season continues to pick pace.

