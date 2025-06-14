  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Indiana Fever
  • Fever fans shattered as Aari McDonald forced to leave Caitlin Clark's Indiana: "Thank you for saving our season"

Fever fans shattered as Aari McDonald forced to leave Caitlin Clark's Indiana: "Thank you for saving our season"

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jun 14, 2025 13:18 GMT
Fever fans shattered as Aari McDonald forced to leave Caitlin Clark
Fever fans shattered as Aari McDonald forced to leave Caitlin Clark's Indiana: "Thank you for saving our season" (Image Credit: Getty)

The Indiana Fever cut Aari McDonald from their roster after both Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham were cleared to return for Saturday’s game against the New York Liberty. With the two guards available once again, the team had to comply with the WNBA’s 10-player roster limit and hardship contract rules, resulting in McDonald’s release.

Ad

Signed to a hardship deal on June 1, the 5-foot-6 guard quickly captured the hearts of Fever fans with her electrifying performances. The former LA Sparks player provided an instant spark on both ends of the court, playing a pivotal role in helping Indiana avoid a downward spiral during a critical stretch of the season.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

McDonald's defensive intensity, clutch 3-point shooting and shot-creating ability were instrumental in the Fever’s two wins during Clark and Cunningham’s absence. Her departure left fans heartbroken, with many on social media bidding an emotional farewell to a player who made a lasting impact in a short time.

"We love your game Aari McDonald and hope you stay patient so we can then resign you in July at the latest. Thank you for saving our season!!!" a fan commented.
Ad
Ad

Another fan commented:

Ad

A fan said:

Ad

Another fan said:

Ad

A fan wrote:

Ad

Another user wrote:

Ad

A closer look at Aari McDonald's tenure with Indiana Fever

Aari McDonald’s tenure with the Indiana Fever may have lasted just three games, but she made a powerful impact each time she stepped on the floor. Coming off the bench, she averaged 11.0 points, 1.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals in 25.5 minutes per game. She shot 42.9% from the field, including 37.5% from deep, finishing with an impressive plus-5.7 rating.

Ad

Given her standout performance for one of the WNBA’s most-watched teams, McDonald is widely expected to land another opportunity soon. WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes publicly endorsed McDonald as a perfect fit for the Chicago Sky, urging the franchise to consider signing her following Courtney Vandersloot’s season-ending injury.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications