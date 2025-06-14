Fever fans shattered as Aari McDonald forced to leave Caitlin Clark's Indiana: "Thank you for saving our season"

The Indiana Fever cut Aari McDonald from their roster after both Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham were cleared to return for Saturday’s game against the New York Liberty. With the two guards available once again, the team had to comply with the WNBA’s 10-player roster limit and hardship contract rules, resulting in McDonald’s release.

Signed to a hardship deal on June 1, the 5-foot-6 guard quickly captured the hearts of Fever fans with her electrifying performances. The former LA Sparks player provided an instant spark on both ends of the court, playing a pivotal role in helping Indiana avoid a downward spiral during a critical stretch of the season.

McDonald's defensive intensity, clutch 3-point shooting and shot-creating ability were instrumental in the Fever’s two wins during Clark and Cunningham’s absence. Her departure left fans heartbroken, with many on social media bidding an emotional farewell to a player who made a lasting impact in a short time.

"We love your game Aari McDonald and hope you stay patient so we can then resign you in July at the latest. Thank you for saving our season!!!" a fan commented.

Winning On An Industrial Scale @Fredbenz0 LINK We love your game Aari McDonald and hope you stay patient so we can then resign you in July at the latest. Thank you for saving our season!!! ❤️❤️❤️

Trigeki @trigeki LINK Would’ve kept Aaron over Colson

badoo @brysonnap LINK I’m heartbroken

Melissa🌻 @Msmelissairene LINK Yall better bring her back if yall want an actual backup PG that matches CC and has the skills to let her rest and sit during portions of the game for this long season!!

Phillip Siddiq @psiddiqshow LINK THIS is such a disappointment! She made her mark! Y'all gotta get her back!

Jack McGinnis @jackfmcg LINK Thank you Aari. Hope they can sign you after the 10 days

A closer look at Aari McDonald's tenure with Indiana Fever

Aari McDonald’s tenure with the Indiana Fever may have lasted just three games, but she made a powerful impact each time she stepped on the floor. Coming off the bench, she averaged 11.0 points, 1.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals in 25.5 minutes per game. She shot 42.9% from the field, including 37.5% from deep, finishing with an impressive plus-5.7 rating.

Given her standout performance for one of the WNBA’s most-watched teams, McDonald is widely expected to land another opportunity soon. WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes publicly endorsed McDonald as a perfect fit for the Chicago Sky, urging the franchise to consider signing her following Courtney Vandersloot’s season-ending injury.

