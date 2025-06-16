3 reasons why each of Caitlin Clark's triple doubles were better than Angel Reese's maiden triple-double

Angel Reese joined Caitlin Clark in elite company after Reese led the Chicago Sky to a 78-66 win against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday. The Chi Barbie tallied 11 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, making her just the second player to notch a triple-double this season. Reese recorded her first career triple-double, while Clark has three.

While Reese’s 13 rebounds were nothing unusual, her 11 assists surprised basketball fans. The Sky, which had been playing without their floor general, Courtney Vandersloot, turned to Reese to help with the playmaking. Giving Reese a point-forward role gave Tyler Marsh a new wrinkle on offense that caught the Sun by surprise.

Only time will tell if Reese will continue to be effective in that role when defenses can prepare for Chicago’s new strategy.

3 reasons why Caitlin Clark’s career triple-doubles stood out over Angel Reese’s first

#3. Caitlin Clark's triple-doubles came against prepared defenses

Every WNBA team knows how Caitlin Clark plays. She entered the pros as the NCAA all-time leading scorer and one of the game’s best passers who could battle for rebounds. As the point guard for the Indiana Fever, she had to run the plays and score when needed.

Despite all the attention and the scouting report, Clark has tallied three triple-doubles in her career.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Angel Reese has built a reputation as a double-double machine with limited playmaking chops. Before Sunday, Reese’s career high in assists came late last month when she had five dimes against the Dallas Wings. Opponents likely did not know she could function as the fulcrum of the offense in a half-court set, something Tyler Marsh introduced on Sunday.

The Connecticut Sun came unprepared, allowing Reese to impact the game with her playmaking. Chicago’s opponent, which has the worst defensive rating in the WNBA by a wide margin, could not make the necessary adjustments.

Reese could wipe this advantage out if she continues to thrive as a point-forward despite defenses knowing what to expect.

#2. Caitlin Clark faced better opposition than Angel Reese

The teams Caitlin Clark recorded a triple-double against were the New York Liberty and LA Sparks last year. She made her first one in 2025 against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky in the season opener.

Last year, the Liberty went on to win the championship. While the Sparks were one of the worst teams, they were also not at the bottom in defensive ratings. The 2025 Sky is struggling, owning a 109.2 defensive rating, but they are not the worst.

Reese’s triple-double came against a team with the worst defensive rating (112.2 DRTG) in the league this year.

#1. Caitlin Clark’s triple-doubles had more impact

Despite teams knowing what to expect from Caitlin Clark and against opponents with better defense, Clark led the Fever to wins when recording a triple-double. The impact she had on those victories was undeniable.

Meanwhile, the Sky needed a big fourth quarter from Hailey Van Lith, who had eight points and an assist in the period.

Angel Reese might not have reached the level of impact Clark usually brings yet, but she could claim the same if she can carry the Chicago Sky to a win against a good team that has the new scouting report on her.

