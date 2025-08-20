3 reasons why Fever should resist tanking despite injury storm hitting Caitlin Clark & core squad

The Indiana Fever have had a challenging 2025 season, plagued by injuries throughout the year. Despite Caitlin Clark missing much of the season due to injury, the Fever have been dealt further blows. Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson were injured in August and have been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Ad

With the injury storm hitting Caitlin Clark and Co., there has been a temptation to tank, given the circumstances. However, the Fever have every reason to keep fighting and stay competitive. Although tanking looks like a quick fix and offers a chance at a top draft pick for a faster rebuild, that path comes with major risks.

The Fever have been competitive throughout the season despite injuries, so taking now could bring unwanted issues to the roster, including damaging team culture and setting back their progress. Despite the inflated injury list, the Fever boast seasoned veterans and contributors who can give them a fighting chance in the offseason.

Ad

Trending

On that note, let's examine three key reasons why the Fever should resist tanking in 2025.

#3 The Fever are in playoff contention

Despite multiple injuries, including the absence of Caitlin Clark, the Fever are sixth in the standings and in playoff contention.

Although set to battle the likes of the Lynx, Mercury and the Valkyries in upcoming games, their schedule also brings opportunities. Apart from their battles against top teams, the Fever also face teams from the bottom half, including the Sky, Sun and the Mystics, allowing them a chance to finish in the top eight.

Ad

Additionally, stars like Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston have stepped up to fill the scoring, with the duo averaging 20.4 and 15.2 points per game, respectively.

#2 Opportunity to evaluate and develop depth players

Injuries have stretched Indiana’s rotation thin, but they’ve also created opportunities for bench players to step up.

With key backcourt pieces like Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark sidelined, the Fever are leaning on recently signed veterans Shey Peddy and Odyssey Sims to take on larger roles. If they are able to make the most of this stretch, the Fever could gain strong returns on what were essentially low-risk moves while continuing to build a sustainable roster around Clark.

Ad

This stretch also provides the Fever a chance to assess who can hold up in high-pressure moments. Several players on the roster haven’t had much postseason exposure, so giving them meaningful playoff minutes now could pay dividends down the road.

#1 Preserving team culture and strategic positioning

The Indiana Fever have battled injuries all season, yet they’ve continued to show their grit.

In July, they knocked off the Minnesota Lynx to capture their first Commissioner’s Cup, a clear sign of their competitive spirit. Keeping that edge alive during a tough year is vital not just for wins and losses but for team culture and fan connection. Tanking, meanwhle, risks draining morale, shaking player confidence and weakening the trust that binds the roster together.

From a strategic standpoint, staying competitive helps the Fever keep credibility in trades and negotiations. Proven veterans like Kelsey Mitchell, Lexie Hull and Brianna Turner could be leveraged to bring in valuable assets or attract free agents. Meanwhile, giving depth players real-game minutes offers the front office clear insights for offseason planning.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More