The Indiana Fever, once pegged as possible title contenders during the offseason, have endured a turbulent campaign marked by injuries, controversies and uncertainty.

With fewer than 10 games left in the regular season, every matchup carries weight, and doubts are rising about their playoff chances.

Going into Wednesday’s slate, the Fever sit at 19-16, trailing the No. 4 seed (and homecourt advantage) by 2.5 games. But they also have four teams breathing down their neck, all within three games or less.

Here are three reasons why the Fever may fall short.

3 reasons why Indiana Fever might fail to qualify for playoffs

1. A decimated point guard rotation

The Fever may be Caitlin Clark’s team, but the rookie phenom hasn’t played in over a month due to a groin injury. Still, Indiana has managed an 11-11 split without her.

The backcourt setbacks didn’t end there. In the wake of Clark’s absence, the Fever saw two more guards, veteran Sydney Colson and fan-favorite Aari McDonald, go down during a 95-60 blowout loss to the Phoenix Mercury earlier this month, their worst defeat of the season. Colson tore her ACL, while McDonald suffered a fractured bone in her right foot.

And on Tuesday, Indiana announced another blow: guard Sophie Cunningham will miss the remainder of the season with a torn MCL.

The injuries have piled up relentlessly. Although the team has brought in hardship signings, the losses come at a time when the Fever should be settling into rhythm for a playoff push, not scrambling to fill holes.

2. Brutal schedule ahead

The Fever’s rash of injuries couldn’t have come at a worse time, with Tankathon ranking them as having the toughest remaining schedule in the league.

They still face three games against the league-leading Minnesota Lynx, plus matchups with the Phoenix Mercury, Golden State Valkyries and Seattle Storm.

Meanwhile, the teams chasing them, the Valkyries, Storm, LA Sparks and Washington Mystics, face lighter paths. Tankathon pegs the Valkyries with the second-toughest slate, the Mystics with the fourth, the Sparks seventh and the Storm eighth.

3. Caitlin Clark’s return still in limbo

Even without Clark, Indiana can lean on All-Stars Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell. But Clark’s scoring punch, playmaking, and gravity against defenses elevate the Fever into a different tier.

Asked if Clark could return before the regular season wraps up, coach Stephanie White said:

“That’s the hope. The hope is that she’s back.”

White hasn’t given a firm timeline, stressing that the Fever won’t rush their star. She has stressed that Clark would only return once she’s fully healthy.

