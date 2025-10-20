After their valiant 2025 playoff run, coming just one win shy of the Finals while battling numerous injuries to key players, the Indiana Fever are now shifting focus to the offseason, with several free agents on their roster.

Fever general manager Amber Cox said the team’s top priority in free agency is retaining Kelsey Mitchell, but several other key players are also up for grabs.

Natasha Howard, Sophie Cunningham, Damiris Dantas, Sydney Colson, Brianna Turner, Odyssey Sims and Aari McDonald are all unrestricted free agents, while Lexie Hull and Kristy Wallace hold restricted free agent status.

The starting three spot, which could go to either Hull or Cunningham, remains a major question mark for next season. Hull posted career highs in scoring, assists, rebounds and minutes per game in 2025, while Cunningham proved to be a reliable backup, achieving career-best field goal and 3-point percentages.

While both players are crucial to the Fever’s identity, here are three reasons why Hull should be the priority.

3 reasons why Indiana Fever should prioritize Lexie Hull over Sophie Cunningham in free agency

#1. Her health

Sophie Cunningham is currently recovering from a torn MCL, whereas Lexie Hull was one of four Fever players, alongside Mitchell, Aliyah Boston and Natasha Howard, who did not miss a single game all season.

Health and availability were challenges for the Fever throughout 2025, and Hull’s durability made her a consistent presence. Even playing some games with a black eye, she remained dependable night in and night out.

#2. She is improving every year

Hull took on a much larger offensive role in 2025. Following a breakout 3-point shooting season in 2024 at 47.1%, she converted at a solid 36.7% on more than double the attempts this year.

Her scoring average rose from 5.5 points per game to 7.2, and she elevated her play in the playoffs, averaging 10.3 ppg, hitting double figures in four of eight games, and recording one double-double.

#3. She can play any role

Hull started the season on the bench but stepped up as a reliable starter after injuries to McDonald and Colson.

She came off the bench, started for others, and even took on the toughest defensive assignments on some days, but regardless of her role, Hull consistently played with full effort and intensity.

Fever star Caitlin Clark said in her end-of-season interview that “every team in this league should want a Lexie Hull-type of player on their team." That being said, the Fever should make sure Hull continues to be that player on their roster.

