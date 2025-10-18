3 reasons why Kelsey Mitchell shouldn't join Paige Bueckers' Dallas Wings in free agency

Kelsey Mitchell and nearly all of the WNBA’s biggest stars became unrestricted free agents after the 2025 season ended. As much as the Indiana Fever want to retain her, other teams like Paige Bueckers’ Dallas Wings could try to lure her away. Staying in Indiana, though, might make sense for Mitchell basketball-wise and financially.The Fever, the team Mitchell has played for throughout her eight-year career, has not been reluctant to give Mitchell a max deal. When the next negotiations happen, the Fever are expected to offer the max contract to keep the three-time All-Star in the lineup.Instead of teaming up with Bueckers, staying in Indiana to continue her partnership with Caitlin Clark might be Mitchell's best move.3 reasons why Kelsey Mitchell should stay with Caitlin Clark instead of playing with Paige Bueckers#3. Kelsey Mitchell is a Fever foundational piece with Caitlin Clark and Aliyah BostonKelsey Mitchell was the emerging star before Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark came on board, making Mitchell a foundational piece of the franchise. Mitchell has superb chemistry with both after playing with them over the past few seasons. Together, the three have made the Fever relevant again.Mitchell is a homegrown talent like her All-Star teammates. She can help the Fever rise to even greater heights along with the Fever’s other cornerstones.Mitchell remains a star if she plays elsewhere, but she loses part of what she built with the Fever by taking her talents to another team.#2. Mitchell has unfinished business with the FeverKelsey Mitchell wants to win a championship. Arguably, the lefty guard’s best route to a title is by staying with the Indiana Fever.Last season, no other team gave the eventual champion Las Vegas Aces fits more than the injury-riddled Fever. Las Vegas needed overtime in Game 5 despite Mitchell going out starting the third quarter due to cramps.The Fever want to keep the core of its lineup. Barring another injury-plagued campaign, they could push for a championship with Mitchell playing a key role.An added incentive for Mitchell is to win a title with the team that drafted her in 2018.#1. Kelsey Mitchell should stay homeKelsey Mitchell lives in Cincinnati, roughly three hours away from Indiana. More than the location, Mitchell explained what the Fever has meant to her in her exit interview two weeks ago:“Eight years is gonna be a lot to talk about, because I have so much love and so much aspiration for this place. And I think when the time is right, the conversations will be had.“Indy is like my second family, and everything I've been through the last eight years. I don't think there's any other place that was greater for me, the growth and all that.”By staying with the Fever, Mitchell continues to play for coach Stephanie White, whom she has praised throughout the season. Mitchell and White have developed a close bond. Remaining in Indiana truly feels like home for the star guard.