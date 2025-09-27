3 reasons why NaLyssa Smith has become Indiana Fever's biggest nightmare

NaLyssa Smith played a key role for the Las Vegas Aces on Friday as they defeated the Indiana Fever to take a 2-1 series lead in the WNBA semifinals. Indiana had started the series strong, winning Game 1 at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday.
Since then, they have struggled to keep up with Las Vegas, dropping two games in a row. While A’ja Wilson continues to lead the charge for the Aces, key contributions from Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray and Smith have helped the team get over the hump.
As Indiana prepares for what could be the last game of its season on Sunday, the team might be looking at one particular move from last offseason with regret. Indiana picked NaLyssa Smith with the No. 2 pick of the 2022 draft.
Before the start of the 2025 season, the team traded NaLyssa Smith to the Dallas Wings, who moved her to Las Vegas. Months later, she and the Aces are one win away from knocking the Fever out of the playoffs. Here are three reasons why the former No. 2 pick has become the Fever’s biggest nightmare.
How NaLyssa Smith has become the Indiana Fever’s biggest nightmare
1) Extra motivation against the Indiana Fever
NaLyssa Smith showed great potential during her first two seasons with the Fever, averaging 14.6 points and 8.6 rebounds through 63 games in 2022 and 2023. Her numbers declined in 2024, prompting the Fever to trade her before the start of 2025.
Being traded didn’t seem to sit right with Smith, as she has looked extra motivated in this series, chasing every loose ball and laying it all down on both ends of the floor. Smith’s effort alone has been enough to positively impact this series for Las Vegas.
2) Dominance in the paint
While Smith had a quiet night in Game 1, she has been on target over the last two games. She finished Game 2 with 18 points and seven rebounds and Game 3 with 16 points and four rebounds, shooting a combined 15-for-22.
Her efficiency near the rim and hustle on the glass have created a number of problems for the Fever on the interior. Her work on the offensive glass is also worth commending, leading to multiple second-chance opportunities for the Aces.
3) Lockdown defense in Game 3
Perhaps the biggest impact Smith has had over the last two games has been her defense. She has been guarding multiple positions for the team and put on a defensive clinic in Game 3. Smith recorded four blocks as Aliyah Boston was held to 12 points on 5-for-16 shooting.
Natasha Howard was also contained on the interior, finishing with five points on 2-for-4 shooting. It was a similar story in Game 2 as well, with Howard and Boston finishing the game with 16 combined points.
With NaLyssa Smith locking down the paint, the onus to score has fallen on Kelsey Mitchell, who has understandably struggled against one of the best defensive teams in the league.
Smith’s numbers may seem modest, but her impact has been felt by the Indiana Fever, who might even regret moving on from the player ahead of 2025.