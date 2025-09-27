3 reasons why NaLyssa Smith has become Indiana Fever's biggest nightmare

NaLyssa Smith played a key role for the Las Vegas Aces on Friday as they defeated the Indiana Fever to take a 2-1 series lead in the WNBA semifinals. Indiana had started the series strong, winning Game 1 at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday.

Ad

Since then, they have struggled to keep up with Las Vegas, dropping two games in a row. While A’ja Wilson continues to lead the charge for the Aces, key contributions from Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray and Smith have helped the team get over the hump.

As Indiana prepares for what could be the last game of its season on Sunday, the team might be looking at one particular move from last offseason with regret. Indiana picked NaLyssa Smith with the No. 2 pick of the 2022 draft.

Ad

Trending

Before the start of the 2025 season, the team traded NaLyssa Smith to the Dallas Wings, who moved her to Las Vegas. Months later, she and the Aces are one win away from knocking the Fever out of the playoffs. Here are three reasons why the former No. 2 pick has become the Fever’s biggest nightmare.

How NaLyssa Smith has become the Indiana Fever’s biggest nightmare

1) Extra motivation against the Indiana Fever

Ad

Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces - Game Two - Source: Getty

NaLyssa Smith showed great potential during her first two seasons with the Fever, averaging 14.6 points and 8.6 rebounds through 63 games in 2022 and 2023. Her numbers declined in 2024, prompting the Fever to trade her before the start of 2025.

Ad

Being traded didn’t seem to sit right with Smith, as she has looked extra motivated in this series, chasing every loose ball and laying it all down on both ends of the floor. Smith’s effort alone has been enough to positively impact this series for Las Vegas.

2) Dominance in the paint

While Smith had a quiet night in Game 1, she has been on target over the last two games. She finished Game 2 with 18 points and seven rebounds and Game 3 with 16 points and four rebounds, shooting a combined 15-for-22.

Ad

Her efficiency near the rim and hustle on the glass have created a number of problems for the Fever on the interior. Her work on the offensive glass is also worth commending, leading to multiple second-chance opportunities for the Aces.

3) Lockdown defense in Game 3

WNBA: Playoffs-Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever - Source: Imagn

Perhaps the biggest impact Smith has had over the last two games has been her defense. She has been guarding multiple positions for the team and put on a defensive clinic in Game 3. Smith recorded four blocks as Aliyah Boston was held to 12 points on 5-for-16 shooting.

Ad

Natasha Howard was also contained on the interior, finishing with five points on 2-for-4 shooting. It was a similar story in Game 2 as well, with Howard and Boston finishing the game with 16 combined points.

With NaLyssa Smith locking down the paint, the onus to score has fallen on Kelsey Mitchell, who has understandably struggled against one of the best defensive teams in the league.

Smith’s numbers may seem modest, but her impact has been felt by the Indiana Fever, who might even regret moving on from the player ahead of 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More