After winning their first WNBA championship in the 2024 season, the New York Liberty are among the early favorites to defend the title in the 2025 season. While the team's star players have expressed their determination to go back-to-back, the task is easier said than done.
"We’re not done yet, but we are going to appreciate the s**t out of this moment for sure," Breanna Stewart said during the championship parade.
With tipoff of the 2025 WNBA season just under two months away, here are a few reasons why the Liberty may not be able to defend their championship title.
3 reasons why the New York Liberty may not defend their title in the 2025 WNBA season
#1 Injury to key player
Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, a key piece of the team's championship run, is reportedly unavailable for the next 5-6 months following the surgery on her left knee last month to repair an acute torn meniscus. The two-way wing suffered the injury on March 3 while playing in the Unrivaled 3x3 league.
If not the entirety of the regular season, Hamilton is expected to miss a major chunk of the games, and her absence may impact the team's depth and on-court chemistry.
#2 Elevated competition from other teams
During the WNBA free agency earlier this year, various teams, including the Las Vegas Aces, Indiana Fever, LA Sparks and more, have made significant roster moves which are expected to have significantly bolstered their shot at the title in the upcoming season.
Additionally, the league has onboarded an expansion team, the Golden State Valkyries, ahead of the season, adding another contender for the title.
The trades and additions demand a new strategy from the New York Liberty in the 2025 season, as the league puts forth fresh challenges for the team to tackle.
#3 Added pressure of being defending champions
As the reigning champions, the New York Liberty enter the 2025 season with a target on their backs. As shared by Sabrina Ionescu in an interview in February, the Liberty will have to play better than last year, as the other teams will be extra keen to take them down.
"I would say probably the hardest thing to have to do is win your first one: that pressure of not having done it yet and then finally doing it. But I would say defending one is probably just as hard. Everyone understands that you won the year before and you have to be better than you were that last year," Ionescu said.
The New York Liberty will open their 2025 season on May 17 with a home matchup against the Las Vegas Aces, who won back-to-back championships before the Liberty dethroned them.