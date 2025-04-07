After winning their first WNBA championship in the 2024 season, the New York Liberty are among the early favorites to defend the title in the 2025 season. While the team's star players have expressed their determination to go back-to-back, the task is easier said than done.

Ad

"We’re not done yet, but we are going to appreciate the s**t out of this moment for sure," Breanna Stewart said during the championship parade.

With tipoff of the 2025 WNBA season just under two months away, here are a few reasons why the Liberty may not be able to defend their championship title.

3 reasons why the New York Liberty may not defend their title in the 2025 WNBA season

#1 Injury to key player

Ad

Trending

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, a key piece of the team's championship run, is reportedly unavailable for the next 5-6 months following the surgery on her left knee last month to repair an acute torn meniscus. The two-way wing suffered the injury on March 3 while playing in the Unrivaled 3x3 league.

If not the entirety of the regular season, Hamilton is expected to miss a major chunk of the games, and her absence may impact the team's depth and on-court chemistry.

Ad

#2 Elevated competition from other teams

During the WNBA free agency earlier this year, various teams, including the Las Vegas Aces, Indiana Fever, LA Sparks and more, have made significant roster moves which are expected to have significantly bolstered their shot at the title in the upcoming season.

Additionally, the league has onboarded an expansion team, the Golden State Valkyries, ahead of the season, adding another contender for the title.

The trades and additions demand a new strategy from the New York Liberty in the 2025 season, as the league puts forth fresh challenges for the team to tackle.

Ad

#3 Added pressure of being defending champions

As the reigning champions, the New York Liberty enter the 2025 season with a target on their backs. As shared by Sabrina Ionescu in an interview in February, the Liberty will have to play better than last year, as the other teams will be extra keen to take them down.

"I would say probably the hardest thing to have to do is win your first one: that pressure of not having done it yet and then finally doing it. But I would say defending one is probably just as hard. Everyone understands that you won the year before and you have to be better than you were that last year," Ionescu said.

The New York Liberty will open their 2025 season on May 17 with a home matchup against the Las Vegas Aces, who won back-to-back championships before the Liberty dethroned them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mathews Kannanthara Mathews Kannanthara is a journalist and a basketball enthusiast who specializes in the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda. While his educational background lies in architecture, his passion for basketball has been nurtured through years of playing as captain for school and college teams, winning various tournaments along the way.



As a fan of the Golden State Warriors, Mathews is drawn to the leadership and the 'I can do all things' approach of 'Chef Curry.' He also holds fond memories of Kobe Bryant's legendary 60-point farewell game.



Mathews strives to deliver top-notch content by understanding his readers' preferences and conducting thorough research. Beyond basketball, Mathews puts his energy into music, showcasing his talent as a drummer. Know More