3 reasons why the Seattle Storm could elevate to title favorites ahead of the 2025 WNBA season

It has been five years since the Seattle Storm rose to the top of the WNBA when they captured the 2020 WNBA title. The Storm have also been known as one of the winningest franchises in league history as they have won four titles, tied for most by any team, alongside the Houston Comets and the Minnesota Lynx.

Ad

As the 2025 WNBA season approaches, the Storm are expected to remain one of the dark horses for the title, despite some offseason departures, bannered by Jewell Loyd, who requested a trade last year after being a part of the the team's 2020 championship run.

There are reasons to believe that the Storm could shock many and return to its former glory in 2025. Here are three of them.

Three reasons why the Seattle Storm could elevate to title favorites ahead of the 2025 WNBA season

Ad

Trending

#1 Nneka Ogwumike could take another leap for the Storm

Seattle Storm's Nneka Ogwumike - Source: Getty

With the departure of Jewell Loyd, Nneka Ogwumike is expected to take on the cudgels for the Seattle Storm in 2025. Ogwumike has been, for most of the season, the most reliable player for the Storm, averaging 16.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

Ad

Ogwumike joined the Storm in 2024 and immediately provided her marquee two-way impact, earning a spot in the All-Defensive team last year, while being one of the team’s top scorers.

At 34, Ogwumike is expected to be more motivated than ever, as the 2025 season could be one of her final prime years to take another WNBA title after winning one in 2016 with the LA Sparks.

#2 Storm still boast a solid supporting cast around Nneka

Ad

Seattle Storm's Skylar Diggins-Smith - Source: Getty

The Storm won't be short of a solid supporting cast, all of whom could have breakthrough seasons in 2025.

Ad

Skylar Diggins-Smith is seen to be an x-factor for the Storm in 2025, as she's coming off a solid first season with the team last year, averaging 15.1 points, 6.4 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

With already one season with the Storm, she's expected to gel better with the team when she returns for the 2025 season.

Gabby Williams could also provide an added offensive spark for the Storm, following a promising run last season when she led Team France in the 2024 Paris Olympics after averaging 10.3 points with the Storm.

Ad

These players could spell the difference in the Storm’s 2025 title quest.

#3 Storm may find a gem with the No. 2 pick

Potential No. 2 pick Sonia Citron - Source: Getty

The Seattle Storm have a lot of veterans on their roster, so adding a No. 2 pick rookie could freshen up the roster and inject the team with young blood for next season.

Ad

The Storm have a lot of options in the 2025 WNBA draft, like Sonia Citron, Dominique Alonga and Aneesah Morrow, all of whom could make an immediate impact.

As seen in numerous title runs, a young player could help a team go over the title hump. With the No. 2 pick, the Storm have put themselves in the position to be a possible champion next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More