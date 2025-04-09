Dynamic guards displayed their emergence during the 2024 WNBA season. The likes of Caitlin Clark and Arike Ogunbowale took the league by storm. The frontcourt players, meanwhile, kept showing their superiority by winning both major honors—MVP (A'ja Wilson) and DPOY (Napheesa Collier).

Judging from the New York Liberty’s success last season (Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones), it is no surprise that the team with a strong frontcourt would have a higher chance of winning the title.

3 teams with the best frontcourts in the 2025 WNBA season ft. Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones

#1. New York Liberty – Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones

Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones were instrumental in helping the team to the 2024 championship.

Stewart, who averaged 20.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.0 "stocks" (steals + blocks), dominated the regular season. Although these numbers were only sufficient for Stewie to finish #3 in the MVP voting, she received the sixth All-Star and All-WNBA First Team selection of her career.

On the other hand, Jones left the basketball world impressed in the playoffs, particularly with her MVP-worthy performance in the 2024 WNBA Finals: 17.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Apart from their offensive prowess, the two stars also complement each other on the defensive end. While Jones can protect the paint, Stewart is exceptional at guarding the perimeter.

#2. Seattle Storm - Nneka Ogwumike and Ezi Magbegor

With Nneka Ogwumike and Ezi Magbegor, the Seattle Storm frontcourt boasts a blend of experience and youth.

The Storm's fifth-place end to the 2024 regular season can largely be credited to the Ogwumike-Magbegor combination. While their combined 28.4 points and 15.6 rebounds might not have been as visually appealing, their defensive dominance set them apart.

The two bigs collectively averaged 5.7 stocks per game resulting in All-Defensive First and Second Team selections for Magbegor and Ogwumike, respectively.

#3. Indiana Fever – DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard and Aliyah Boston

The Indiana Fever acquired DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard during their hectic offseason, instantly improving their roster strength. Further, they are also one of the most seasoned and accomplished frontcourt combinations across the league.

In the 2024 season, Howard averaged 17.6 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Dallas Wings, while Bonner averaged 15.0 points and 6.0 rebounds for the Connecticut Sun.

Aliyah Boston's inclusion in the lineup showcases just how deep the Fever’s frontcourt is. Boston, a two-time All-Star entering her third professional season, has also shown sparks of becoming an All-WNBA player in the coming years.

With Caitlin Clark leading the charge, Indiana is among the more exciting teams to look out for, potentially making a title push.

