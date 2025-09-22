3 things Indiana Fever must do to take 2-0 lead against Las Vegas Aces

The Indiana Fever pulled off another shocker on Sunday by beating the Las Vegas Aces 89-73 in Game 1. A few days after upsetting the Atlanta Dream in the first round, the Fever traveled to Sin City to give the favorites a good drubbing. Kelsey Mitchell and Co. look to grab a stranglehold of the series with another win on Tuesday.The Fever walked away as winners by doubling down on their strengths and staying away from their weaknesses. They leaned on their defense, hustle and energy to start strong before holding on for the win. Indiana knows it can beat its highly touted opponent, but it will have to play doubly hard to win in the rematch.3 strategies Indiana Fever should continue against Las Vegas Aces#3. Don’t ease up on Aces frontlinersThe Indiana Fever offense opened Game 1 with Aliyah Boston outmuscling NaLyssa Smith in the paint. Indiana’s next four points came against the former Fever forward. Smith has struggled either as a primary or a help defender. Indiana raced to a 15-7 lead before Aces coach Becky Hammon pulled out Smith.Hammon decided to use a small lineup rather than have the 6-foot-4 forward play alongside A’ja Wilson. The change helped as the home team trailed by just 19-18 at the end of the first quarter.Wilson, the co-Defensive Player of the Year winner, makes a huge difference on defense, but she can’t cover for everybody. If the Aces continue to go small, the Indiana Fever can’t ease up attacking the paint, where they decisively won the battle 50-38.#2. Indiana’s 3-point defense must remain stoutA’ja Wilson is the Las Vegas Aces’ most dominant source of points, but the team relied on 3-point shooting to enter the semis. Chelsea Gray, Jewell Loyd and Jackie Young led the team’s 40.0% shooting from deep in the first round.Against the Indiana Fever, who limited the Dream to 28.1% efficiency from the same distance, the Aces’ 3-point shooting went cold. The home team shot 29.4% from that range, which gave Indiana a big edge.Eventually, Wilson, who shot 6-for-22, will find her rhythm and touch, making it even more crucial for the Fever’s 3-point defense to remain stout. If Las Vegas can open the game with its outside shooting, stopping Wilson will be near impossible.#1. Keep Kelsey Mitchell going with screens, pindowns and pick-and-roll playsKelsey Mitchell was, unsurprisingly, the focus of the Aces’ defense. Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White countered by forcing Mitchell’s defenders to fight off multiple screens.In Game 1, the lefty guard carved the hosts’ defense with 34 points. She recorded only three assists, but she was the catalyst of almost every good Fever possession coming off screens.Mitchell can shoot if defenders go under screens. She can also blow by opponents, who stubbornly stick by her side. When met with double teams in the paint, she has been a willing and capable passer.The Indiana Fever offense hummed because Kelsey Mitchell had room to operate because of screens, pindowns and pick-and-roll plays.