3 things Indiana Fever must do to win Game 2 against Atlanta Dream

The Indiana Fever started off their 2025 postseason journey on the wrong foot, dropping Game 1 of the first round to the Atlanta Dream. The Dream won 80-68, dominating the glass and outdoing Indiana on offense to take a 1-0 series lead.

Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard led the way for Atlanta, combining for 40 points. Naz Hillmon also had a strong game, recording 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Meanwhile, Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with 27 points. Odyssey Sims was the only other player to reach double figures, finishing with 10 points and two steals.

The Fever have demonstrated considerable ability and confidence in reaching the playoffs despite struggling with injuries throughout the season. But it could all be for nothing if the team crashes out without grabbing a single win.

Heading into Game 2, the team finds itself on the verge of elimination and must adjust to stay alive. Let’s look at three things the Fever must do to win Game 2 on Tuesday.

3 Things the Indiana Fever must do to win Game 2

1) Improve 3-PT shooting

The Indiana Fever would’ve had a much better time if the team had been able to convert its long-range opportunities in Game 1. The Fever were already struggling from the field, shooting 34.9%. They had an even harder time from long range, shooting 2-for-15 from beyond the arc.

The Dream didn’t do much better on offense but made the most of its shots from 3-point range, going 7-for-22 on the night. Their efficient 3-point shooting gave them much-needed separation from Indiana.

2) Win the rebound battle

The Indiana Fever were also outworked on the glass in Game 1, finishing with 32 rebounds as a team compared to the Dream’s 36 rebounds. While Aliyah Boston finished with 12 rebounds, the rest of the team struggled to fight on the glass.

The disparity in rebounding effort led to more fastbreak opportunities and second-chance points for The Dream, ultimately allowing them to pull away from the Fever. Indiana will need to put in more effort on the glass in Game 2.

3) Get Aliyah Boston more touches

More than anything else, the Indiana Fever needed more players, particularly Aliyah Boston, involved in the offense in Game 1. Boston spent 34 minutes on the court but only took nine shots, finishing the game with eight points.

Boston has been the team’s go-to player next to Kelsey Mitchell this season. She recorded 15.0 points per game during the regular season, averaging 11.5 shots per game. Indiana will need her to take more responsibilities on offense if they are to turn this series around.

If the Fever can improve on these things, they will have a strong chance of bouncing back in Game 2.

The matchup will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday and is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the live broadcast on ESPN. Alternatively, fans can stream the game with WNBA League Pass or FuboTV.

