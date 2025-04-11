When the Indiana Fever drafted Caitlin Clark as the first overall pick last year, the franchise hit a goldmine as the Iowa alumnus went on take the league by storm. Clark ended her maiden league season by clinching the Rookie of the Year award.

Ahead of the 2025 WNBA Draft on Monday, the Fever will look to add another top talent to their roster as they prepare for the forthcoming season.

While Indiana doesn't have the top pick in this year's draft and also gave away its eighth pick to Connecticut as part of a trade this offseason, it could still bring in a top college prospect to provide support for Clark, Aliyah Boston, and others.

With teams having the top picks more likely to beef up their lineups with the highest-rated players, next season could shape up to be much more competitive. Therefore, we take a look at three college basketball prospects flying under the radar whom the Indiana Fever should target in the upcoming WNBA Draft.

3 under-the-radar WNBA Draft prospects Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever should target

#1. Te-Hina Paopao - South Carolina

The 22-year-old was one of South Carolina's team leaders in their run at the NCAA women's tournament this year. Even though the Gamecocks didn't win the national championship, Te-Hina Paopao flourished in attack and became one of the best shooters in college basketball.

On offense, she flourishes as a secondary ball handler. While in defense, her style of play is as a chaser. Paopao is a 5-foot-9 player who is similar to Dallas Wings guard Tyasha Harris. Coming into the WNBA, her ability to shoot the ball frequently at any level off screens is one trait that would appeal to the Fever, as they look to offset some of the burden off Caitlin Clark.

#2. Sonia Citron - Notre Dame

Notre Dame guard Sonia Citron is another player under the radar who could bring flexibility to the Indiana Fever, especially on the wing. Citron finished her senior year in college basketball with the Fighting Irish in the 71-62 loss to TCU in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.

Citron's height at 6-foot-1 makes her suitable for a backcourt role, while her versatility at both ends of the court would make her an invaluable asset to any team. Off the ball, she is a good shooter and makes accurate passes, which could complement players like Natasha Howard and Aliyah Boston at the Indiana Fever.

In defense, her game improved this past season as she made 0.9 blocks and 1.9 steals, up from 0.6 and 1.8 steals in 2023.

#3. Aziaha James - NC State

NC State guard Aziaha James is a high-volume shot creator at 5-9. The 22-year-old is a player with a style similar to former WNBA star Betty Lennox and is superb at finishing at the rim and from midcourt.

This past season with the NC State Wolfpack, James shot 44.5% from the field while averaging 17.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

On defense, her guarding on the ball isn't great, and she will have a hard time defending the rim against players on the wings. However, if her strengths are properly utilized, James could develop further playing alongside the experienced veterans at the Indiana Fever.

